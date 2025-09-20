After Charlie Kirk, what now?

Who could have imagined one day we’d be saying: “I think murder is a bad thing. What’s your opinion?”

The Ten Commandments tell us we shall not kill, but the correct translation is “murder.” It’s a distinction the Bible makes abundantly clear. Killing is sometimes justified; murder is not. The Left rejects God and God’s Word, and every bit of necessary behavior, every bit of morality that flows from it, while simultaneously thinking themselves morally and intellectually superior.

When vile, drugged felons are killed in self-defense, or commit suicide by cop, they become instant unholy social justice martyrs—so long as there is political advantage in their faux canonization. The ascension of such demons as Michael Brown and George Floyd is celebrated by rioting looting, arson, assault and murder, which fuels the further degradation of civilized society.

When a Godly man like Charlie Kirk is assassinated, no one elevates him to sainthood. They mourn a life well lived, a man worthy of emulation, a man who accomplished much in a short life. The mourning is brief because people of faith know there is more than this life, and they celebrate that such a man lived. There is no rioting, no looting, no one is harmed. There are prayers. memorials and candlelight vigils, which leftists mock and try to disrupt.

We are not the same, not remotely.

Normal Americans—largely but not exclusively Republicans—now more than ever know Kevin Bass is right. What then must be the response of sane, normal Americans to that kind of unrepentant evil? And yes, we are engaged in a battle between good and evil, between civilization and barbarism. It has always been thus. Peace is not the natural state of man; it’s only an occasional pause in the carnage. It is, however, a choice.

The Left, the enemies of America, of Americans, of western civilization overplayed their hand beginning with the Obama Administration and went too far in going too far during Biden’s Handler’s Administration. They showed Normal Americans their real intentions, which is why Donald Trump won a historic victory, becoming only the second POTUS elected to non-consecutive terms. The Left weaponized the justice system against Trump, who was right: they are always after Normal Americans; he was just in the way.

They ruthlessly pursued the innocent: soccer moms, Catholics, other Christians, Trump, his associates and lawyers, 92 prominent Republicans and the J6 defendants, most of whom committed no crime or at worst, trespassing. Under the rule of law, any honest prosecutor would have determined they had no notice they were trespassing. Most were invited into the building by Capital Police who chatted with and escorted them. Trespassing requires notice. No charges would have been filed. But under Biden’s Handlers, the rule of law was suspended, and political retribution and raw power were the imperative. Corrupt, leftist judges were essential to the scheme.

Some argue now that Republicans are—barely—in power, it’s necessary to weaponize the DOJ against Leftists, to abuse power and treat them like they treated us. To so crush them they’ll beg for mercy and promise never to misbehave again if we’ll only stop doing to them what they did to us.

They’re not like us; they glory in that.

What we must do is fully restore the rule of law, which eschews tribalism, which demands individual responsibility, which treats everyone as equal under the law and guarantees individual liberties, the liberties the Left gleeful revoked under Biden’s Handlers.

Letitia James isn’t being prosecuted because she badly abused the law to get Donald Trump, but because there is compelling evidence she broke the law, and that’s something a state Attorney General can’t do. The same is true of Lisa Cook and Adam Schiff, because members of the Federal Reserve and Senate can’t break the law either. They’re our hired hands, not our rulers. It’s not political retribution, but the equal application of justice from which leftists thought they were immune.

Normal Americans need only keep their hard-earned understanding in mind as they keep a much closer eye on America’s domestic enemies, because they know Bass is right. When Leftists demand Normal Americans refrain from doing to them what they did to Normal Americans they’re admitting their sins and their never-ending intentions.

So, go about your lives. Give thanks to God for your many blessings and the new certainty He has given you. But be prepared, because they’re not like us, and like our foreign enemies, they play the long game.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.