Barack Obama, the Hannibal Lecter of politics

Through clever innuendo and seemingly noncommittal suggestion, Barack Obama has spent two decades subtly dividing America socially, racially, and politically.

Obama is known for making his points with surgical precision. No one can deny that, armed with a sharpened teleprompter, an emotionally detached Barack Obama appears as a methodical, unemotional speaker skilled at disguising deep-seated hostility as civility.

The former president’s detached eloquence bears resemblance to that of the fictional character, serial killer and cannibal Hannibal Lecter.

Hannibal had a complex psyche that could be hidden behind a refined manner of expressing rage, with his wrath concealed behind a façade of feigned grace and collegiality; that is precisely what Barack Obama does.

From the beginning, Obama worked hard to craft the narrative that the real threat to this nation was patriotic Americans who adhered to the Constitution. It started in April 2009, when the newly elected president directed Janet Napolitano’s DHS to focus on nonexistent right-wing threats in America. The administration’s assessment titled, "Rightwing Extremism: Current Economic and Political Climate Fueling Radicalization and Recruitment," became the basis for a tone that would define an aggressive presidency — where everyone from pro-lifers to the military, pro-Second Amendment activists, and Americans advocating for immigration law were viewed as threats.

The racial element that sparked division in America was fueled by the statement in the document that mentioned recruitment for right-wing extremism was vigorous among those most upset about “the election of the first African-American president.”

Fast forward sixteen years, and like Hannibal Lecter sending condolences to his victim’s family, at the Jefferson Educational Society’s 17th annual global summit in Erie, Pennsylvania, a blasé former president decided he needed to extend sympathy for the death of Charlie Kirk, who was murdered on September 10th by a trans activist’s assassin’s bullet during his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University.

After calling Kirk’s death “horrific and a tragedy,” void of even a modicum of self-awareness, Obama proceeded to blame none other than Donald Trump for sowing political division and inciting a "political crisis," which resulted in the slaying of Trump’s most ardent defender.

About Charlie Kirk, Obama had this to say,

Obviously, I didn’t know Charlie Kirk; I was generally aware of some of his ideas. I think those ideas were wrong, but that doesn’t negate the fact that what happened was a tragedy and that I mourn for him and his family.

Coolly, Obama informed global summit attendees that for him, ideas like devout Christianity, patriotism, intellectual brilliance, the sanctity of life, and all things good, holy, and sane were “wrong.”

Calling shooting someone through the jugular on live stream a “tragedy,” Obama forgot to mention his participation in fueling years of transgender activism.

The former president also forgot to inform his audience that, unlike the LGBTQ community, he did not “see” nor “stand” with the likes of Charlie Kirk, nor did he ever state that “dignity, equality, and justice are fundamental to ensuring that [people like Charlie Kirk] feel safe and protected.”

Besides trying to shame a dead man by taking everything he ever said out of context, Obama haltingly went on to tell his captivated audience that the country is facing a “political crisis of the sort that we haven’t seen before.”

Then, while distancing himself from decades of promoting far-left ideas, with the precision of a surgeon dividing a skull from a brain without causing harm, Obama offered the opinion that extremism is common at both ends of the political spectrum.

The entire encounter can be compared to Lecter picking his teeth with a human thigh bone, all the while claiming he’s a vegetarian.

Then, the author of the April 2009 treatise on right-wing extremism, the person who coined the term “tea baggers,” agrees with abandoning babies born alive in botched abortions without medical intervention, sending transgenders into restrooms with women, and is the agitator who weaponized the federal government to pursue and prosecute his political enemies, continued by saying,

Those extreme views were not in my White House. I wasn't empowering them. I wasn't putting the weight of the United States government behind them. When we have the weight of the United States government behind extremist views, we’ve got a problem.

When an extremist is authorized to use the “weight of the United States government” to indoctrinate and oppress a nation for eight years, and then calls those exposing that corruption “extremists,” that’s when it’s time to point out that he’s the one who’s “got a problem.”

Fictional character Hannibal Lecter is depicted as a master manipulator who uses gaslighting tactics against his enemies, which is not surprising. A former forensic psychiatrist, Lecter is skilled at blurring the line between rapport and rivalry, causing his victims to lose their ability to think clearly or know who to trust. This is similar to how Barack Obama’s twisted interpretation of facts has affected the American public’s ability to discern that they have been victims of his psychological manipulation.

In the wake of Kirk’s death, the man known for insisting that the First Amendment should be limited to control his definition of “disinformation” took the opportunity to accuse the current White House of seeking to “silence discussion.”

Obama shared that the Trump administration promised to take action against social media users who celebrated Charlie’s death. Like Hannibal Lecter using his position to frame his colleague, the man who publicly and privately silenced every critic — from the Supreme Court to conservative businesses seeking tax-exempt status to critics of Benghazi — dared to accuse the Trump administration of exactly what his far-left critics have been guilty of doing for years.

Obama, whose party labeled patriotic Americans racists, extremists, terrorists, and fascists, exploited projection like Hannibal Lecter, yielding a karambit knife when he said:

When I hear not just our current president, but his aides, who have a history of calling political opponents ‘vermin,’ enemies who need to be ‘targeted,’ that speaks to a broader problem that we have right now, and something that we’re going to have to grapple with — all of us.

Attempting to place a proper-fitting “bite restraint muzzle” on Obama, the Trump White House spokeswoman, Abigail Jackson, responded to the former president’s comments in the following way:

Barack Hussein Obama is the architect of modern political division in America — famously demeaning millions of patriotic Americans who opposed his liberal agenda as ‘bitter’ for ‘cling(ing) to guns or religion,’ Obama used every opportunity to sow division and pit Americans against each other, and following his presidency more Americans felt Obama divided the country than felt he united it. His division has inspired generations of Democrats to slander their opponents as ‘deplorables,’ or ‘fascists,’ or ‘Nazis. If he cares about unity in America, he would tell his own party to stop their destructive behavior.

Barack Obama set the table and, during his eight years in office, he carefully sliced up his political enemies while displaying both the charm and brutality embodied by the fictional character Hannibal Lecter.

Lest we forget, it was Obama who once said this about Republicans, “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.”

Therefore, if it’s true that “words cut deeper than a knife,” thanks to the animosity Obama has been skillfully fueling since he entered politics, Charlie Kirk, a man whose honest words strike at the core of the agenda Barack Obama has been nurturing throughout his career, lost his life to a bolt-action rifle brought to the fight by one of Obama’s star pupils.

