The elitist hatred of Israel: A not-so thin veil of antisemitism

As I look at the internet, I am amazed and appalled at the vitriol that Israel faces in the international media and public venues including but particularly “X” (formerly Twitter).

Is this spontaneous, or is this the result of a well-funded and coordinated effort to defund, destabilize and destroy the tiny Jewish state? I think the later.

The leftist and pro-Islamic tilt of our Middle East funded Ivy League institutions has been well documented.

It is mighty obvious to me that these same forces as well as the billions of dollars that have flowed to Hamas and the Iranian Islamic regime are also funding the efforts to beat the drum of anti-Israel sentiment as well as (not so thinly veiled) antisemitism.

Be it the well documented phony pictures of starving babies or the erroneous reports of the leftist New York Times and their belated retractions, the story is the same:

Israel is the bad guy, Jews are suspect, and Palestinians are the good guys.

Looking at the European and even the Australian media you would think that the Palestinians are beyond reproach.

The Euro-globalists want a Palestinian state. Let’s put a few questions to this desire.

The Arab Palestinians that reside in the West Bank (not the two million that live in freedom in Israel) are ruled by an autocratic Executive Committee of the Palestinian Authority that for over 60 years has been headed by only two people Yasser Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas who essentially have functioned as dictators.

Elections there are a sham show for the international community.

The people in the West Bank have only two choices.

a) The murderous PA the gives life pensions to families of terrorists that kill Israelis, and dispenses jobs and patronage or

b) Join the enemy of the PA… Hamas which actively encourages the West Bank folks to murder Israelis (including Arab Israelis).

Questions ... If Abbas and his fan club really wanted a country.

1. Wouldn’t they declare it themselves and set geographical limits?

2. Wouldn’t they renounce all forms of terrorism? Why wouldn’t they differentiate themselves from Hamas by demanding that Hamas free their 48 hostages.

3. Wouldn’t they try to create an independent economy that actually makes things? (Have you ever seen anything in the store that says, “Product of Palestine”?)

4. Wouldn’t they create their own currency to facilitate the things listed above? (The US continental Congress did this in 1775, even before the 1776 Declaration of Independence.

The anti-Israel and thinly veiled antisemitic Sumud flotilla (who is paying for that) is a gigantic effort to virtue signal the goodness of “Palestinians” and Hamas while trashing the “genocidal” Jews and Israelis. This feeble effort by probably a few hundred Euro-leftists might combined, be carrying two to four semi-trailers of food and medical supplies.

Meanwhile Israel, the U.S., and a few of the Arab countries like Jordan supply Gaza with thousands of semi-trailers of food and supplies.

What kind of genocidal enemy would do such a thing? ... This while even knowing that a lot of these supplies are falling into Hamas’ hands.

What kind of genocidal enemy would drop leaflets on civilian populations before the bombs drop from the sky?

What kind of genocidal enemy would set up kitchens to feed tens of thousand people?

We should all support Israel 100% and pray that they destroy Hamas and their terrorist fighters. We should demand that Hamas free the hostages and depart Gaza forever.

The IDF is the smartest, bravest and most compassionate army in the world.

To date they have lost close to 2,000 persons to Hamas terrorism since October 2023.

I do not have proof, but in this era of AI, I do know that:

Iran, as a sworn enemy of Israel, is probably funding a lot of the antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment these days.

Former Mossad counterterrorism chief Oded Ailam reports that Qatar is buying the West on behalf of Islam.

That they have sent billions to Hamas, al-Qaida and ISIS, and that Qatar is buying politicians, corporations, real estate and sports clubs for leverage.

Joe Biden and his son Hunter sold America to communist China on the cheap.

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump cannot be bought by anyone and stands strong for Israel and American citizens.

