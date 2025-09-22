Ilhan Omar’s brain processing power

President Trump sometimes credits leftists with being sly and “smart.” He’s right in the sense that they have some brain processing power, but it’s what and how they process inputs that’s the problem. Ultimately, they are still dumb, and Ilhan Omar is exhibit number one.

Ilhan is so mentally ill (and evil) that she sees most things through the prism of race. When challenged by a CNN anchor over her hateful response to Charlie Kirk’s murder (blaming him for his own murder), Illhan responded in the only way she knows how, saying, in part: “You think I don’t have the brain processing power like you or a White man?” I’ll take the bait…

Her brain processing systems may indeed be active, but her outputs suggest that her neuronal connections are severely limited. She’s not seeing the whole picture, but filtering her perceptions based on leftist orthodoxy. For example, she recently said that America is turning into “one of the worst countries.” That, even as many of her constituents avail themselves of our largesse. About 14% of her district’s population is foreign-born as of 2023; though high, that’s probably as undercounted as their crime statistics.

There doesn’t appear to be much brain plasticity going on in Ilhan’s hijab-covered head; indeed, her thoughts seem to be mindless, lazily allowing evil to take root. Since she asked the question of her CNN interviewer, let’s consider the outputs of her brain’s processing potential.

Omar’s IQ scores don’t readily appear in the public domain, if they even exist. Despite all the empirical evidence of her stupidity, let’s give her the benefit of the doubt and presume her brain processing power is at least average.

We’ll go with average when considering this enumeration of IQ scores by ethnicity. Ilhan wallows in identity politics, so it’s revealing to identify the identities in the IQ performance groupings — hers underperform.

Similarly, let’s put Omar in the average category when considering SAT/ACT scores by ethnicity. Notice the disparities between ethnic groups. If I’m wrong, and she is above average, then it at least hints at the mental aptitude of those who tend to vote for her — generally speaking, it doesn’t require much brain power to pander to them. And, for the record, the white men that Ilhan seems to resent aren’t top of the list, either.

Recognizing that even those with high IQs can do dumb things, and be completely lacking in common sense, let’s also consider judgement and wisdom.

Will Rogers once said, “Good judgment comes from experience, and a lot of that comes from bad judgment.” Given her frequent excursions into the realm of bad judgement, Omar should have a copious catalogue of lessons-learned. However, someone who describes the generous country that took her in, and provided her so much equality of opportunity, as a bunch of idiots, has ignored those “teachable moments.” Alas, she continues in her mad ways.

Omar’s brain processing power is madly active and unstable; indeed, it is overactive in service of the dark Dem side, as evidenced by the fact that she simply won’t shut up in criticizing America. It appears her brain processing circuits are trapped in leftist ideology. In the words of pop band Smashmouth, “[Her] brain gets “smart,” but [her] head gets dumb.” This may be rather blunt, but during her CNN interview, perhaps revealing some insecurity, she did ask the question about her braininess. Well, stupid is as stupid does.

