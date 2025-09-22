« The Left embraces chaos
September 22, 2025

At Charlie Kirk's memorial, a Turning Point

By Monica Showalter
It was a memorial unlike any other -- probably the biggest, and one of the most beautiful, in U.S. history.

At least 300,000 people came, only 70,000 of whom could pack into the stadium. President Trump, and all his top cabinet officials attended and spoke -- most in deeply spiritual ways -- delivering the greatest speeches of their lives. Elon Musk attended and intensely spoke. Charlie Kirk's widow, the young Erika Kirk, spoke, forgiving her husband's killer, perhaps the most movingly of all.

A Wellstone funeral it was not. It was not a political rally, it was about our shared Judeo-Christian heritage and about Charlie Kirk. It was not about politics. The look towards Heaven of the event reflected beautifully on them.

First, there were the crowds -- massive crowds, three or four times the size of what had been predicted.

There were the magnificent speeches -- Stephen Miller with a crusader-like focus on good and evil.

President Trump with many moving passages revealing his love for Kirk.

Marco Rubio invoking deeply religious passages -- a moving speech that could have been delivered from a church pulpit, probably the best speech he ever gave.

An awe-inspiring religious speech from Pete Hegseth.

A magnificent speech from J.D. Vance:

And the crowning speech from Erika Kirk, forgiving her husband's killer in the true Christian way.

Curiously, President Trump seemingly contradicted her, saying he didn't wish his enemies well -- and yet, he didn't. His message was one of fighting evil, an appropriate message for a national leader focused on protecting and defending this country.

And the sweetest moment -- the reunion of Trump with Elon Musk after many months of estrangment. Lip readers reported that Trump told the contrite Musk he missed him.

 

The rally was likely evidence of an emerging Fouth Great Awakening, the religious ferver that periodically engulfs the U.S. every few decades since this country's founding. People are longing for this.

This one saw a fascinating merger of Catholic, Protestant and Jewish traditions. It's impossible to think other faiths of goodwill are not welcome, too. Catholics held up their rosaries, unapologetically, Protestants delivered the tenets of their faiths, the Jewish love for the law and God was present and evident. They all came together, in love and honor for Charlie Kirk.

It was so beautiful it's impossible to think this will be the end of it. The forgiving heart of Erika will sit powerfully in many minds as she seeks to bring the message of Charlie Kirk to so many who have not heard it. You can bet the pope will notice and soften the Vatican stance on conservative Catholics. President Trump and others will move closer to Christianity in ways never anticipated before.

It's not surprising that many view this as the miracle of Charlie Kirk. One can only hope the spirit of this event, and not the boiling hate from the left that has dominated the news in the past week, is what lasts. The haters outside the stadium gates, by the way, were few and far between, a scraggly miserable bunch shouting their obscenities. And the press didn't ignore it.

People are going to church and synagogue who never go to church or synagogue. I was thrilled this past Saturday afternoon when, as a lector, I read the prayers of the faithful to the Catholic congregation I serve in San Diego, and right there under people to pray for -- the only name -- was Charlie Kirk. The Church is softening its studied indifference, likely brought on by leftists in the Curia or among some bishops.

What's more, it's being observed and followed all around the world. The French foreign ministry officials were reportedly choking on their chateaubriand, not accustomed to religious speech from U.S. officials.

Truly, something is changing. It looks like a turning point, the turning point Charlie founded.

Image: Screen shot from TPUSA video, via Andy Ngo on X

