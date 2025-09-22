At Charlie Kirk's memorial, a Turning Point

It was a memorial unlike any other -- probably the biggest, and one of the most beautiful, in U.S. history.

At least 300,000 people came, only 70,000 of whom could pack into the stadium. President Trump, and all his top cabinet officials attended and spoke -- most in deeply spiritual ways -- delivering the greatest speeches of their lives. Elon Musk attended and intensely spoke. Charlie Kirk's widow, the young Erika Kirk, spoke, forgiving her husband's killer, perhaps the most movingly of all.

The United States is a great nation. This is how great men should be honored! Charlie Kirk's funeral service, filmed by Elon Musk. 🙏

Donald Trump is expected to give a speech. pic.twitter.com/tMdrvsHRAh — Apple Tree (@LonelyAppleTree) September 21, 2025

About six hours before the Charlie Kirk memorial service started, the throng was already outside.



From all over the world, people have flown in, including two presidential jets loaded with White House workers.



This is a revival, not merely an event.pic.twitter.com/Qc7jQFL4Ct — Terrible Pics (@TerriblePic) September 21, 2025

A Wellstone funeral it was not. It was not a political rally, it was about our shared Judeo-Christian heritage and about Charlie Kirk. It was not about politics. The look towards Heaven of the event reflected beautifully on them.

First, there were the crowds -- massive crowds, three or four times the size of what had been predicted.

There were the magnificent speeches -- Stephen Miller with a crusader-like focus on good and evil.

🔴 Stephen Miller:



"To those who try to incite violence against us - what do you have? You have NOTHING, you are NOTHING. You are wickedness, you are jealousy, you are envy.



You can build NOTHING, you can produce NOTHING, you can create NOTHING.



WE ARE THE ONES WHO BUILD." pic.twitter.com/9AjI65WuWO — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 21, 2025

President Trump with many moving passages revealing his love for Kirk.

Trumps full speech, it was Incredible!

So many special moments including; Charlie will receive the highest medal of honour, a mass spiritual awakening and right at the end he appeared to draw an Air Q.

God bless Charlie Kirk 🙏🕊️

God bless the USA 🇺🇸✨ pic.twitter.com/LPTBDkoS0c — Dark II Light 💜 (@DarkIILight) September 21, 2025

Marco Rubio invoking deeply religious passages -- a moving speech that could have been delivered from a church pulpit, probably the best speech he ever gave.

Have you EVER seen this much passion from Secretary @marcorubio?



This is REMARKABLE to watch.



PREACH. pic.twitter.com/o7ovjFRKPP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2025

An awe-inspiring religious speech from Pete Hegseth.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth just gave one of the most impassioned speeches I've ever heard him give.



Listen to the FIRE in his heart.



"My pastor texted me the day after that horrific event and said 'The devil, overplayed his hand."



Damn straight he did. pic.twitter.com/fakZRpO8rB — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 21, 2025

A magnificent speech from J.D. Vance:

HISTORIC speech from JD Vance.



Chills. pic.twitter.com/pyxfyVVyq6 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 21, 2025

And the crowning speech from Erika Kirk, forgiving her husband's killer in the true Christian way.

“I forgive him”.



“The answer to hate, is not hate”



Wow. What a woman @MrsErikaKirk is.



Incredible watching her deliver this speech tonight…



“When we lose the ability to communicate, we get violence…”



pic.twitter.com/2GI0hrotdk — Michelle Dewberry (@MichelleDewbs) September 21, 2025

Curiously, President Trump seemingly contradicted her, saying he didn't wish his enemies well -- and yet, he didn't. His message was one of fighting evil, an appropriate message for a national leader focused on protecting and defending this country.

TRUMP: "He didn't hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them - that's where I disagreed with Charlie. I HATE my opponent and I DON'T want the best for them."💀😂 pic.twitter.com/9X7N1aLWR8 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 21, 2025

And the sweetest moment -- the reunion of Trump with Elon Musk after many months of estrangment. Lip readers reported that Trump told the contrite Musk he missed him.

BREAKING: Lip Reader Reveals @POTUS Trump Said 'How Are You Doing' To @elonmusk.

Musk Shrugged As Trump Says, 'So Elon, I've Heard You Wanted To Chat.' @danawhite Said, 'Let’s Try & Work Out How To Get Back On Track.'

Musk Nodded, Trump Hugs His Hand & Says 'I've Missed You'. pic.twitter.com/qcNTwhhRhP — John Basham (@JohnBasham) September 21, 2025

The rally was likely evidence of an emerging Fouth Great Awakening, the religious ferver that periodically engulfs the U.S. every few decades since this country's founding. People are longing for this.

This one saw a fascinating merger of Catholic, Protestant and Jewish traditions. It's impossible to think other faiths of goodwill are not welcome, too. Catholics held up their rosaries, unapologetically, Protestants delivered the tenets of their faiths, the Jewish love for the law and God was present and evident. They all came together, in love and honor for Charlie Kirk.

Friends, what a rich, spiritually enlivening experience it was to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial service in Phoenix, Arizona.



I was moved to hear often the name of Jesus on the lips of our government officials, and most especially by Erika Kirk granting forgiveness to the man… pic.twitter.com/I9sbAAgqIs — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) September 22, 2025

Charlie Kirk was wearing a St. Michael pendant when he was shot, according to Erika Kirk. pic.twitter.com/pTrwNQh03m — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) September 22, 2025

I echo this.



Jewish people also have a role to play. Attend Shabbat services, not just high holy day services.



Religious life plays an invaluable role in our democratic experiment. There are many good people who are not religious. But for me, faith is a source of comfort and… https://t.co/UUWMnWpVzi — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 21, 2025

Jack Posobiec proclaimed Christ and held up the Rosary. He brought the stadium to their feet! Well done @JackPosobiec! pic.twitter.com/cAJkv4mAOW — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) September 21, 2025

It was so beautiful it's impossible to think this will be the end of it. The forgiving heart of Erika will sit powerfully in many minds as she seeks to bring the message of Charlie Kirk to so many who have not heard it. You can bet the pope will notice and soften the Vatican stance on conservative Catholics. President Trump and others will move closer to Christianity in ways never anticipated before.

It's not surprising that many view this as the miracle of Charlie Kirk. One can only hope the spirit of this event, and not the boiling hate from the left that has dominated the news in the past week, is what lasts. The haters outside the stadium gates, by the way, were few and far between, a scraggly miserable bunch shouting their obscenities. And the press didn't ignore it.

This morning’s @sdut front page never would’ve seen the light of day under the old editors & ownership. They dehumanized the president & us for wanting to reopen San Diego, twisting every story with censorship & bias. This is also a turning point. pic.twitter.com/9QPiJ6rtBK — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) September 22, 2025

That eulogy was a victory for Christ, a victory over stereotypes of Christian and conservative women, a word for anyone listening who wants to have a good marriage, a word for men seeking purpose, an example of forgiveness, and a victory for her kids to see their Mama soar. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 21, 2025

Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2025

People are going to church and synagogue who never go to church or synagogue. I was thrilled this past Saturday afternoon when, as a lector, I read the prayers of the faithful to the Catholic congregation I serve in San Diego, and right there under people to pray for -- the only name -- was Charlie Kirk. The Church is softening its studied indifference, likely brought on by leftists in the Curia or among some bishops.

What's more, it's being observed and followed all around the world. The French foreign ministry officials were reportedly choking on their chateaubriand, not accustomed to religious speech from U.S. officials.

Truly, something is changing. It looks like a turning point, the turning point Charlie founded.

Image: Screen shot from TPUSA video, via Andy Ngo on X