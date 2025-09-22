Politics, power, and profit

Shakespeare wrote, “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.” In contrast, there are others who should never attain power, especially political power.

Although we are getting impatient, there are people entering the “Find Out” stage, and it makes me wonder how such people rose to their positions in the first place. Dishonest individuals are drawn to politics because it offers unparalleled opportunities to accumulate power and wealth, sadly, at the public’s expense. Many do enter public service with noble intentions, but the system’s structure incentivizes self-serving behavior, thus attracting those predisposed to exploitation.

Politics appeals to those with traits like narcissism, Machiavellianism, and low empathy, which facilitate dishonest conduct. Power can corrupt, but it also selects for those who are already inclined toward manipulation. There was a study of Italian mayors which found that dishonest leaders were more likely to remain in office. This suggests that deceit provides a competitive edge in political survival. Leaders such as these view politics as a game where bending rules yields personal rewards, from insider trading to favoritism. They rationalize their actions as necessary in a cutthroat arena, claiming to serve their constituents while prioritizing self-enrichment.

In the U.S., for example, scandals, especially financial scandals abound. We’re seeing politicians leveraging their positions for bribes, kickbacks, or embezzlement.

Interestingly, Donald Trump lost a significant amount of money during his first term. Many years ago he was asked if he would ever consider becoming president, and he hedged. But he went on to say how he hated to see America being taken advantage of by our allies. That position has not changed, and as president, he has taken steps to ameliorate that situation.

The political sphere is rife with mechanisms that enable wealth accumulation. Elected roles enable control over budgets, contracts, and regulations, creating avenues for corruption. Powerful interests influence policy through lobbying and campaign finances, rewarding politicians with donations or post-office perks like board seats. Voters increasingly see officials as self-interested and dishonest, driven by money’s outsized role in elections. Congressional stock trading often outperforms markets, strongly hinting at insider trading and inspiring copycat trading platforms. Term limits are rare to nonexistent, and ethics committees are often toothless, allowing repeat offenders to thrive. Honest competitors burn out or get outmaneuvered while dishonest actors amass fortunes.

Voter dynamics contribute to this. Apathy, misinformation, and polarization enable dishonest politicians to maintain power. People become cynical as their trust in institutions erodes and come to view all politicians as corrupt, discouraging accountability. Charismatic liars excel at campaigns, using their rhetoric to mask their intentions and scapegoat their opponents. They promise reforms but instead deliver policies that benefit their supporters and cronies.

And so it goes. The powerful consolidate their wealth, funding more campaigns and further entrenching themselves. Social media posts echo this, noting that politics rewards those who amass personal wealth and power at the expense of ethics.

Ultimately, society suffers. Corruption erodes democracy, fosters inequality, and diverts resources from public needs. Reforms like stricter disclosure, campaign finance limits, and independent oversight could deter opportunists. Term limits may help, but deep-blue voters are unlikely to vote for moderate or conservative candidates.

Until reforms are implemented, politics will continue attracting those who see it as a path to unchecked power and riches, betraying the very people they vow to represent.

Image generated by AI.