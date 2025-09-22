The Left embraces chaos

While American civil society cracks under the weight of escalating violence, a pattern emerges from the Democrat (they’re not democratic) party’s leaders and membership: a cavalier disregard for law and order endangering not just their political opponents, but their own constituents. Recent events — from congressional votes to mayoral rhetoric to local officials’ cheers for assassination — lays bare this rot. They’re not safeguarding the communities they claim to champion; they’re elevating ideological purity and anti-establishment posturing above their fundamental duty to protect lives and uphold justice. This goes beyond mere partisanship: it’s a reckless prioritization of criminality that invites anarchy into our republic.

The results of a House vote on Resolution 719 were shocking. This was a bipartisan resolution introduced by Speaker Mike Johnson to honor the life of Charlie Kirk and to condemn all forms of political violence. It passed 310-58, extended condolences to Kirk’s family, praised law enforcement’s rapid response, and urged Americans to reject violence in favor of civil discourse. Its language was uncontroversial — opposing murder and honoring the fallen should transcend party lines. Yet 58 Democrats, including the likes of Jasmine Crockett and members of the “Jihad Squad”, voted nay, while others abstained.

The resolution’s backers noted that the bill contained “elements that should be universally agreeable”, such as sympathy for a grieving family and opposition to bloodshed. One author noted, “It’s a shame when your politics overpower your humanity”. This vote wasn’t about the nuances of a particular policy, it signaled a tolerance for political murder. One poll revealed that 45% of “very liberal” respondents and 46% of young liberals (18–44) consider political violence justifiable or refuse to denounce it outright. By rejecting a simple condemnation, these Democrats didn’t just snub conservatism, they emboldened extremists and potentially invited more bloodshed into streets already damaged by leftist riots in the name of “justice”.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, a self-proclaimed progressive champion of the working class echoed this congressional abdication by dismissing law enforcement as a societal “sickness”. Johnson spoke on August 25th during a Labor Day weekend that saw 54 shootings and 7 deaths in his city. He called incarceration “racist, unholy and [ineffective] at lowering violent crime rates”.

Imagine thinking that locking up violent offenders would lower crime rates!

He blamed red states like Indiana and Mississippi for flooding Chicago with guns. This claim was debunked by ATF data showing that most recovered firearms originate within Illinois itself. As Chicago reels from smash-and-grab robberies, Johnson’s words expose a profound betrayal. Chicago’s minority communities, whom Democrats invoke as sacred causes, disproportionately suffer from this “sickness” he condemns. Repeat offenders comprise just 5% of criminals, yet they perpetuate half of all violent crimes.

Yet Johnson prioritizes performative anti-police rhetoric over proven strategies like those under President Trump, which yielded homicide-free days in D.C. through targeted enforcement. Johnson doesn’t liberate his constituents, he abandons them to predators merely to appease a radical base that sees order as oppression.

Pennsylvania Democrat officials openly celebrated Kirk’s assassination, revealing a party infected with extremism from the grassroots up. Bernville Mayor Shawn Raup-Konsavage gleefully posted, “I’m glad he is gone.” He went so far as to double down against backlash and even mocked the prior Trump assassination attempt with “Try harder”. Folcroft Councilman Stephen Ropski opined, “BREAKING NEWS: Charlie Kirk loses gun debate,” trivializing murder as partisan schadenfreude. The Haverford Township Democrat party echoed the vitriol by sharing an article blaming Kirk for his own death and accusing mourners of “whitewashing the truth”.

These aren’t anonymous trolls. They’re elected stewards of their communities, leaders who parade “Love Trumps Hate” signs while toasting a political enemy’s corpse. Such hypocrisy normalizes violence against “the right targets,” and erodes the decency expected of public servants. In the working-class towns of Pennsylvania, this decay festers unchecked, signaling to radicals that cheering death is not just acceptable, it’s a chef’s kiss and worthy of applause.

These incidents converge on a single truth — the modern Left has subordinated the rule of law to a corrosive worldview that glorifies chaos, and their constituents bear the brunt. Citizens of blue cities and states are left defenseless at the violence their leaders, the people they voted for, excuse. Part of me says, “What goes around comes around” and “FAFO”, but I weep for the innocents who are trapped in the meat grinders their families and neighbors voted into being.

We have long warned that unchecked leftism leads here — a nation where humanity yields to ideology, and safety becomes a casualty of political theater. It’s time to reclaim order, not for partisan political points, but for the innocent lives hanging in the balance. It is only by rejecting this lawless drift that America can cross back from the edge of the abyss.

Judging from the conservative reaction to Kirk’s murder, it’s already starting. I’ll give the great Victor Davis Hanson the closing words.

