Flock Safety and the Kirk shooting

Flock Safety knows if you are cheating on your spouse, they also know if your spouse knows you are cheating on them.



Flock Safety knows I have a small bladder and am one of the most prolific traffickers of Danish Kringle in Illinois.



They know things about you too… like everywhere you have been in the past 30 days at least, how often you stop at rest areas, if you smoke cigarettes… or marijuana. They know how often you go to Lowe’s, and if you went to dinner at your parent's house in that fancy gated retirement community last week.



They know your work schedule, where your children go to school, and your politics (if you have political bumper stickers).



They even know things about you that you don’t know about you yet, like that you got a small ding in your right rear quarter panel last week at the grocery store. And that rock you heard hit your windshield actually did chip it.



Flock Safety even knows that I left my house, took a picture of their camera, then washed my car.





The person or persons responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk had their license plate scanned by Flock Safety hundreds, maybe thousands of times. They established patterns. They purchased things… and only one person collected all the things they needed, and parked nearby the event. And Flock Safety has enough information to solve this crime right now… and figure out if there were accomplices.



So why aren’t they?



This isn’t something that takes time, it’s AI, the investigation has already been done… all Flock Safety needs to do is request data from their AI system.



Orem City, Utah has the Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader System, as does Utah County… so do all of the municipalities in the Salt Lake/Provo/Ogden Metropolitan Area. There’s no way the shooter got around the cameras… there’s no way patterns weren’t established.



With 80% of the American Public under 24/7 surveillance by Flock Safety AI, there’s zero excuse for there to ever be an “unknown suspect” “at large”…these cameras are even on rural roads in the middle of nowhere, and in every Fed Ex truck (so the cameras are also mobile, therefore absolutely unavoidable).



Flock Safety has a list of every person who drove in Utah County on Wednesday. They also have a list of everyone who drove in Utah County and visited a shooting range, and visited a gun store, and went to a liberal bookstore in the past month… and parked near the campus on Wednesday.



They also have scans from when this person left, and scans followed where they went.



And if Flock Safety can’t solve this crime, then it begs to question why taxpayers are spending $3000 per year, per camera on an impotent AI system.

Image: Nick Lopez