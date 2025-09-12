In praise of divisiveness

The left-wing response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk is appalling, but it’s only to be expected, coming from a network of thugs, psychopaths, and their enablers.

But even more infuriating is the knee-jerk response of many in the conservative community. I’m talking about all the rhetoric concerning “divisiveness,” and “we have to reach out,” and “we need to put our differences aside and work together,” and so forth.

I won’t name names here. That’s beside the point. And in any case, the answer is as simple as it gets: No.

We do not need to “get together.” We do not need to “reach out.” We do not need “unity,” or any of the other marshmallow-soft euphemism for surrender and cowardice.

We reject all that for the simple reason that to accept it would be moral suicide.

The American Left – and here we’re talking about the assassin himself, along with the trannies, Antifa goons, corrupt Dem pols seeking an easy ride, and the suburban slogan-wavers who support and embrace all the rest -- are the worst this country has to offer. The Left is cesspool, a sewage pond. Recall the Kenosha riots of 2020. The three Antifa thugs shot in self-defense by Kyle Rittenhouse included a sex offender, a lunatic released that morning, and a petty criminal. What are the chances you’d encounter such an assortment among average everyday Americans of any race or background, much less active conservatives? And yet that’s what comprises this country’s political Left. A simple fact deliberately hidden by media, along with some help from people too busy “reaching out” to make necessary distinctions.

By their fruits ye shall know them. Among those fruits is what they do to kids:

They murder them while they’re still in the womb – and, in point of fact, after they’ve left the womb, if the abortionist messes up, after which they’re taken to an isolated room and left to die alone. They allow them to brought into the country by criminal gangs and then trafficked as peon labor, welfare profit points, and sex toys. Some of them are killed in the process, but we’re not supposed to discuss that. They drug and mutilate thousands of children after convincing them that they’re the wrong sex, all in hopes of validating a severe neurosis as a “sexual preference.”

That’s just the children. Add in how they victimize adults, and it becomes too much to bear. And yet we’re supposed to bond with, connect to, associate with this human garbage, in order to do what?

To make things better? How is that possible? How can anything good come out of collaboration with evil of this magnitude? You cannot associate with evil without being corrupted yourself. And anyone who advises this as the proper course of action has already been corrupted.

When the Left talks about “unity” and “ending divisiveness,” they’re not talking about consensus, or moderation, or working out the differences. What they’re talking about is that everybody else adapt their beliefs and their agenda in their totality. They’re demanding that we all become leftists. That we applaud abortion, and trafficking, and genital mutilation. That we assist in carrying out their crimes and share in their guilt. That we caper and giggle over the public murder of a good man. That we ignore the fact that a lovely young woman – an immigrant, to boot – was hacked to death as a direct result of their policies. That’s what they want, and that’s all that they’ll accept.

So it follows, as A follows B, that anyone – any “conservative,” so-called, in particular – who echoes these cries for “unity” is actually acting as a tool of the Left.

We don’t need unity. We need further division, more separation, in order to enclose and isolate this threat to everything that matters.

You don’t compromise with evil, you don’t make deals with leftists, and you don’t waltz with Democrats.

Image: Leon Spilliaert