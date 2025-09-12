Over the years I've made appearances on Univision and Telemundo. It's usually on panels talking about politics. Take it from me, the people on their side have grown vicious recently. Let me give you a couple of recent examples.

A week ago, we remembered the 20th anniversary of Katrina. It didn't take long for the Democrat guest to go off saying that black people were left to drown on purpose. He suggested that the rescue helicopters avoid the black areas on purpose. I reminded him that everything went to hell when the levies broke and the water from the lake is not racist. It flows naturally, in other words. He insisted that help targeted whites first and blacks second. He had no evidence but that's how it goes with these people.

A bit before, another person said that President Trump has told 30,000 lies during his first and current term. I asked him for a couple of examples but he came back saying that he read it in the media.

On another case, a Democrat kept calling President Trump #34. I thought that he had Trump confused with Eisenhower. 34 refers to the felonies in that sham trial in New York City. I told him to go to confession this weekend and say 34 Hail Marys.

My point for sharing these examples is that too many on the other side have literally gone mad. It's no longer about politics with them. Instead, it's about saving the country from the Orange Man.

So was I surprised that Charlie Kirk was killed? Yes, but maybe I shouldn't have been because the devil is loose, as my late Cuban mother used to say. It was her way of explaining madness.

Let me say this about Charlie -- I agree with Tipp Insights:

During last year's presidential campaign, Kirk was a constant fixture on the college circuit, engaging with students, taking on challenging questions, and entering into healthy debates. He perfected the art of retail politics by conducting his own version of town halls, often sitting in a tent with a microphone and handing out a roving microphone to anyone who came forward to ask him a question. No one had ever done it with such finesse and authenticity.

And that's correct. No one had ever done it with so much success and authenticity.

My condolences to his young widow and those beautiful kids. She and those kids will have a lot of support but losing a husband and dad is horrible.

RIP Charlie Kirk.

Image: Gage Skidmore