DSA sings praises of late fugitive cop-killer JoAnne Chesimard

Does the Democratic Socialists of America belong on the terrorist watchlist alongside antifa?

Their latest stunt sure does raise that question.

They tweeted this:

Rest in Power, Assata Shakur. The American state brutally oppressed Assata and her Black Panther Party Comrades. The Cubans welcomed her and other Black Revolutionaries with asylum, and their solidarity and loyalty allowed Assata to live out her days in Havana. pic.twitter.com/h6qJS6vhHL — DSA (@DemSocialists) September 26, 2025

Actually, JoAnne Chesimard, a.k.a., Assata Shakur, took someone's life with a gun and then ran away from responsibility for it, fleeing to Castro's communist Cuba. She was a textbook terrorist who 'valued' cop-killing and who was welcomed in Cuba with open arms, living the nomenklatura lifestyle for the next several decades until she died at the age of 78. Terrorism was her 'values.'

And some lives had more value than others: She once wrote something to the effect that the death of a cop had the weight of a feather to her, while the death of an activist was a big deal. I will try to find the quote.

According to Wikipedia:

Assata Olugbala Shakur (/əˈsɑːtə ʃəˈkʊər/ ə-SAH-tə shə-KOOR; born JoAnne Deborah Byron; July 16, 1947 – September 25, 2025) was an American political activist and a member of the Black Liberation Army (BLA). In 1977, she was convicted of the first-degree murder of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster during a shootout on the New Jersey Turnpike in 1973. She escaped from prison in 1979 and was wanted by the FBI, with a $1 million reward for information leading to her capture, and an additional $1 million reward offered by the New Jersey attorney general.[3].

In New York's colleges, she was radicalized by her professors and soon joined the terrorist Black Liberation Army, the Black Panthers not being militant enough for her. BLA was a bona fide terrorist group that conducted bank robberies (expropriations, she said) threw hand grenades, and shot cops, execution-style in the name of their own claimed national liberation movement, in what was actual guerrilla warfare modeled on the Viet Cong.

Wikipedia listed some of their doings:

On December 21, 1971, Shakur was named by the New York City Police Department as one of four suspects in a hand grenade attack that destroyed a police car and injured two officers in Maspeth, Queens. When a witness identified Shakur and Andrew Jackson from FBI photographs, a 13-state alarm was issued three days after the attack.[31][32][33][34] Law enforcement officials in Atlanta, Georgia, said that Shakur and Jackson had lived together in Atlanta for several months in the summer of 1971.[35][36] Shakur was wanted for questioning for wounding a police officer on January 26, 1972, who was attempting to serve a traffic summons in Brooklyn.[37] After an $89,000 Brooklyn bank robbery on March 1, 1972, a Daily News headline asked: "Was that JoAnne?" Shakur was identified as wanted for questioning after a September 1, 1972, bank robbery in the Bronx.[37] Based on FBI photographs, Monsignor John Powis alleged that Shakur was involved in an armed robbery at Our Lady of the Presentation Church in Brownsville, Brooklyn, on September 14, 1972.[38] In 1972, Shakur became the subject of a nationwide manhunt after the FBI alleged that she led a Black Liberation Army cell that had conducted a "series of cold-blooded murders of New York City police officers".[39] The FBI said these included the "execution style murders" of New York City Police Officers Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones on May 21, 1971, and NYPD officers Gregory Foster and Rocco Laurie on January 28, 1972.[40][41] Shakur was alleged to have been directly involved with the Foster and Laurie murders, and involved tangentially with the Piagentini and Jones murders.[42]

Even church bingo games were not exempt:

Nota bene. Joanne Chesimard was an evil monster who is currently rotting in hell. Rest in power, indeed. In Satan's power. https://t.co/ve5bFSi75C — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 28, 2025

The more she murdered, the more glamorous she got to a certain sector of the left, which seems to include a lot of DSA members. She preened, she put on fancy African costumes, she took good pictures.

But to glorify a monster like this takes some doing, just on its own merit.

Combine it with what DSA members have been associated with and the picture gets a lot uglier:

Such as murder: Recall that Elias Rodriguez, who shot and killed two innocent Israeli embassy workers this past May, had been a member. DSA itself failed to condemn those brazen targeted murders.

Other assassins drew at least cheers from DSA members, and the assassins themselves seem to have been curiously close to DSA even though there have been many denials. James Hodgkinson, who shot a Congressional baseball game in 2017, aiming for Republicans, and gravely injuring GOP leader Steve Scalise, had worked for Bernie Sanders, a leading DSA member, but supposedly was not a member. What kind of talk went on around that group that the unbalanced Hodgkinson would think it a good idea to shoot up the congressional baseball game?

Tyler Robinson, the loser who shot Charlie Kirk, drew cheers from many DSA members. He apparently was not a member, at least on paper, but certainly had ideas like many of theirs. Same with various spray shooters.

How many Antifa/DSA sympathizers of Robinson work at Google, Facebook, Apple, Disney, Open AI, NYT, Rolling Stone, public schools, universities, the Times, the federal government?



Mamdani’s entire staff must be investigated as well



We’re gonna need a bigger terror watch list — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 12, 2025

Now the DSA is eulogizing an execution-style serial killer of cops as somehow worthy of adulation. Amid all their denials about not endoring assassinations in this season of spray shootings and targeted killings, why would they not want to back as far away from that topic as possible, given that some of their members have killed people, and others talk like this?

Here's DSA International member Christopher Winston fantasizing of all the violence he'd like to commit "5 minutes into the Revolution."



This is not how people think, let alone post publicly on social media. pic.twitter.com/Uc6L9dMbp2 — Canary Mission (@canarymission) September 27, 2025

This one is bad. Meet Joe Sedlak, Clark County, Las Vegas teacher and a member of the domestic terrorist group DSA.



Joe said he watched the assassination of Charlie Kirk video 50 times and "loved every fraction of a second of it." Also saying "It gets better with every watch"… pic.twitter.com/F1MycymHkC — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) September 18, 2025

They always cheer the terrorist:

A little message from the West's MOST useful idiot, former DSA member Calla Walsh, fulfilling her favorite role as a mouthpiece for Hezbollah terrorists.



Clearly, she is a major threat to US security, and we can only hope intelligence agencies are watching her closely. pic.twitter.com/eiOfVlyJcE — Canary Mission (@canarymission) September 26, 2025

Assuming these people were actually members, well, nobody gets kicked out for that kind of talk.

And now based on this high praise for a killer who did exactly what they say they wouldn't dream of doing, all one can conclude is that they can be democratic, or they can be socialist, but they can't be both. What is anyone supposed to think?

Image: X screen shot