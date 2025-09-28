Trump’s proposed peace deal in the Israel-Gaza war looks decent

In a just world, Israel would completely defeat Hamas, just as the Allies defeated Nazi Germany. After all, Hamas is as antisemitic and genocidally inclined as Nazi Germany, and if the world paid attention, people would see that it also has dreams of a Thousand-Year Caliphate with complete world domination. But the world is stupid, and too many nations have thrown their weight behind the death cult. Israel is fighting extraordinarily well, but it could use an off-ramp, and Trump may have provided one.

You’ve probably heard Trump saying that he has a peace deal that may work, and he may be right—in large part because the proposed deal forces Qatar, which has been funding Hamas and sheltering its leaders, to buy in. It also provides certain guarantees to the people in Gaza, which may see them turn on Hamas if they feel it’s depriving them of an opportunity that doesn’t involve living as permanent refugees in some other Arab nation (which they won’t like).

As for Israel, it gives a little and gets a little...and mostly gets its surviving hostages back, plus some breathing space from an insanely hostile world. Fiercely pro-Israel people—located in Israel—whom I follow on social media seem to feel that this is a viable plan. And given that Netanyahu works closely with Trump, it seems reasonable to assume that the Israeli government has already given Trump the go-ahead on this plan.

Rather than try to sum up the plan itself, I’ll give you the word from Amit Segal, an Israeli-based political analyst, and one whom pro-Israel people trust:

The Trump plan looks somewhat different from what one might have assumed: it consists mainly of Hamas concessions delivered upfront, and Israeli promises deferred on credit.



The Trump plan looks somewhat different from what one might have assumed: it consists mainly of Hamas concessions delivered upfront, and Israeli promises deferred on credit. With all the caveats—because after all, this is the Middle East, and this is Trump—this is how the plan is described by diplomats to whom it was presented. Trump Plan Outline Israeli Concessions: • No territory will be ceded between Israel and Gaza • No assassinations of terrorists will be carried out in Qatar Hamas Concessions: • Release of all hostages on the first day • Dismantling of all “offensive weapons” For all Gazan civilians: • The right to leave Gaza will be granted – with a guarantee that they will be able to return safely • Gaza will be transformed into an international trade zone, with exemptions from customs duties • An international force will monitor every Israeli withdrawal, but subject ti very long negotiations • The Palestinian Authority will participate in the governing council – but only in the future, and only after reforms “to eliminate extremism” The last point is particularly significant, as it suggests that the Palestinian Authority will not be involved in Gaza in the foreseeable future—if at all.

I think it’s reasonable to believe that Hamas’s instincts and desires, of course, will be to turn the plan down. However, this time it’s different, because the U.S. will be pressuring Qatar, and Qatar (i.e., Hamas’s banker) will be pressuring Hamas. In other words, this might be an offer that Hamas can’t refuse.

Israel’s long, painful, deadly nightmare might finally be ending. And the people in Gaza, almost 90% of whom support Hamas and supported the bloody, sadistic slaughter in Israel on October 7, might finally have a different future unfold before them.