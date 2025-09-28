The sanctions war on Iran has resumed, and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving country

Iran used to be a very sophisticated country...and then, in 1979, the Mullahs moved in. While Tehran is still a fairly modern city, the moment you step out of it, you enter the backwaters of what almost fifty years of Islamic extremism will do to a nation. Add in the Mullah’s genocidal goals for Israel, and the fact that they’ve been fomenting terrorism worldwide for their entire existence, and you have a country that badly needs a powerful intervention.

Donald Trump began that intervention when, partnering with Israel, he completely destroyed Iran’s military. The Israelis wiped out Iran’s defensive abilities, its command structure (both people and infrastructure), and its nuclear scientists. Then, the Americans, under Trump’s orders, delivered the coup de grâce to Iran’s military might by destroying Iran’s entire nuclear weapons program. At this point, I’m a little surprised that one of Iran’s many Sunni enemies in the region hasn’t attacked it.

But wait, as the old commercial goes, there’s more!

Yesterday, at 12:01 AM, the UN sanctions that were once imposed against Iran snapped back into place. You may remember that, in 2015, as part of his “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” Obama not only released pallets of cash to the bankrupt Mullahs, but he ended all sanctions. Now, thanks in large part (I’m sure) to Trump’s pressure, the Mullahs are about to feel the pinch again:

The United Nations is set to reimpose wide-ranging sanctions on Iran over Tehran's disputed nuclear program. The move comes a month after France, Germany, and Britain triggered a 30-day process to restore global sanctions on Iran -- known as snapback -- that ends on September 27. [snip] The slapback sanctions include a UN conventional arms embargo, restrictions on activities related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, a ban on enriching and reprocessing uranium, and a global asset freeze and travel bans on Iranian individuals and entities. Besides targeting Iran's nuclear and missile programs, the sanctions would also hit Tehran's key oil industry, transport and shipping, and the financial and banking sectors.

When you add to that the fact that Iran has long been suffering a devastating drought, you see a nation that is in deep doo-doo. (Yes, those are the sophisticated analytical phrases we sometimes use here at American Thinker.)

The long-suffering Iranian people are going to be suffering still more, although, as I said, I hope that these blows finally knock the Mullahs off their perch.

But the Iranian people need to change, too. The Daily Mail, which occasionally commits real acts of journalism, writes a stomach-churning article, based on reporting from the Norway-based Iran Human Rights Organisation, about Iran’s medieval execution industry.

And while the Iranians use modern cranes to string up people, I use the word “medieval” deliberately to describe two ancient evils regarding Iran’s capital punishment program: First, the punishment is meted out for infractions that long since ceased to be capital crimes anywhere in modern West (most notably adultery and offending the governmenty) and, second, the purpose is to make people suffer horribly as they die:

Things have lately escalated to the point where 64 people were executed in the past week alone, it says, 'a rate of more than nine hangings per day'. Cranes, which are used in the vast majority of Iran's public hangings, contribute to the horrifying spectacles, say campaigners Amnesty International. Unlike old-fashioned methods of execution – which involve weighing a prisoner to determine the length of drop necessary to ensure a quick death by snapping the neck – they result in a victim being lifted off the ground so that they slowly perish via suffocation. It's a process which the pressure group says 'can take 45 minutes'. [snip] Most executions are either for drug offences (Iran has more opioid addicts than any other country) or murder. To blame for most of those death sentences is a system of Sharia law named Qisas, under which relatives of murder victims are allowed to demand blood-money payments from their killers. If insufficient cash is forthcoming, they can insist that the perpetrator of the crime is hanged. [snip] The problem is Iran has no justice system to speak of. The concept of a jury trial does not exist. Criminal investigations are instead overseen by a single judge, who then presides over the trial of whatever suspect ends up being arrested. He (and it is always a 'he') also decides whether the defendant is guilty or innocent and chooses what sentence to impose. Little wonder that upwards of 95 per cent of trials result in a conviction. Or that in 45 per cent of cases where someone is sentenced to death, the accused is not even allowed to present their case, the IHRO reports. Meanwhile, in about half of the court cases that result in someone being sent to the gallows, the entire trial takes less than 45 minutes. A significant number then revolve around forced confessions obtained via torture. [snip] Iran's medieval-style penal code offers a hair-raising insight into life under the ayatollahs, listing at least 80 offences which can carry the death penalty. They include adultery, homosexuality, apostasy and blasphemy. Plus something called 'tafkhiz,' which refers to 'inter-cultural' sex. In these cases, perpetrators are only executed when the 'active party' is non-muslim and the 'passive party' is muslim. If a muslim man sleeps with a non-muslim woman, he is merely imprisoned.

The article doesn’t stop there—what I’ve quoted is just a small part, but it’s worth noting that the death penalty for girls technically starts at nine years old, although no such punishments seem to have been carried out (at least, not lately).

It’s time for the Mullahs to go, and Trump’s strong, principled presidency may finally end this blight that’s hung over the world for the last 46 years.