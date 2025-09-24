Anti-ICE protester murders two illegal aliens in Dallas

So it was never about championing the illegal aliens.

The anti-ICE protesting left has blood on the left's hands, having murdered two illegal aliens at in Dallas this morning.

According to the New York Times:

A shooter opened fire on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas on Wednesday, killing two detainees and critically wounding a third, investigators said. The gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and left behind ammunition with what officials described as anti-ICE language. No law enforcement agents were hurt in the shooting, but investigators suggested it was a targeted attack aimed at immigration enforcement agents. Kash Patel, the F.B.I. director, posted an image on social media of ammunition he said belonged to the shooter, with one round bearing the phrase “ANTI-ICE” in what appeared to be blue writing.

We still don't know who the victims were. They were listed as 'detainees,' meaning, they almost certainly were here illegally, and they were shot while being unloaded from a detention van in front of the ICE offices. They might have been awful criminals. They might have just been lower-middle class men of Latin America or another developing region looking for better economic opportunities, who ignored official warnings to self-deport.

The worst the U.S. would have done to them would have been to send them back to their homelands.

The left, though, is willing to kill them in order to get what it wants.

That's a major difference.

The accused, Josh Jahn, a 29-year-old-loser who voted in the Democrat primary of the last election opened fire into the area, presumably hoping to hit the lawmen, who have been labeled "Nazis," "Gestapo" and other enemies' names by Democrats everywhere. All the inklings out there suggest he was a hardcore leftist, possibily antifa. He offed himself to escape responsibility.

But the atmosphere he emerged from, as the rotten fruit of, is eminently recognizable:

Yesterday afternoon, Ilhan Omar called for ICE to be "abolished."



Last night, Gavin Newsom called for people to "push back" against ICE agents.



Today, an anti-ICE radical shot up a Dallas ICE facility.



This is a direct result of the Left's anti-ICE rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/soholnZDiW — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) September 24, 2025

For him, the murder of the detainees was collateral damage and too bad if the migrants didn't like it.

Such a callous, cruel attitude is so unlike that of even many Catholic bishops who really do seem to care about the illegal migrants, urging that they be treated with dignity. (It would be a fine thing if they spoke out against this particular injustice, which has cost two migrants their lives -- as it is a lot worse than being repatriated home).

It follows from an earlier incident where leftists fired at lawmen in Alvarado, Texas, which the Times notes is less than 40 miles away from the attack on the Dallas office. Ten people were arrested.

As always, the left is the party of violence. The media is trying to blame Trump, or claim that the gunman was a registered independent, or make other excuses, first for its words of violence which set the tone, and then for its series of bullet-spraying killers. They got Charlie Kirk. They have launched innumerable attacks on lawmen doing their jobs. They keyed Teslas. Everywhere, everywhere, there is violence, even on people they claim to champion.

I hope lawmen get to the bottom of these networks of hate, including their money trails, and the victims of this killing sue the pants off them.

Leftists couldn't care less about illegal immigrants except as useful tools. Now all they want to do is sow chaos, a government overreaction, and a civil war.

It's time to shut the perpetrators of this evil attack down now.

