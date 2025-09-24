DC’s mayor ignores national Democrats and works with Trump to fight crime

I pretty much see Democrats as the party of socialism, huge budget deficits, perversions, illegal immigrants, terrorist enablers, and criminal coddlers. But, I gotta applaud D.C.’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, for working with Trump to lower crime rates. Apparently, she does this to benefit the city’s residents—and I thought working for constituents was a forgotten art with Democrats!

From a report at the New York Post:

Trump’s law-and-order win in DC paints Democrats in a corner Thirty days after Trump’s August order, the crime statistics are undeniable: Both violent crime and property crime have dropped by roughly a fifth, and carjackings alone declined by 37%. [snip] For Democrats willing to listen, the political lesson of DC is clear: No one who works with Trump in such an effort will be punished for it, if they deliver on the changes that citizens demand. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, proving herself a savvier leader than many in her party, knew the stakes. [snip] She needed the help of federal reinforcements — and in deciding to cooperate with Trump, her citizens have reaped the benefits.

Could it be that Democrats may finally stop punishing their constituents with toxic compassion for criminals? Will Bowser’s clear thinking spread among elected Democrats? I think many Democrats who want to get re-elected will “do a little side step” and emulate Mayor Bowser. (The “side-step” line is from the 1982 movie, adapted from the Broadway musical, “The Best Little Whore House In Texas” with the lyrics sung by Charles Durning as Texas’s governor, while dancing in the Capitol building in Austin.)

That’s great news for people suffering in, and fleeing from, Democrat-run areas. That’s also a big boost for the effectiveness of waging politics with ideas, like Charlie Kirk did.

I wonder if Muriel Bowser will become a front runner for the 2028 Democrat nomination? With the political climate being what it is, Democrats would be fools to nominate someone other than a common sense and bipartisan leader. She’s shaping up to be what Kamala Harris imagined herself as.

The silver lining is a Bowser candidacy could notably shift the Democrat party to a more centrist stance, as in pulling our nation a bit further away from civil disaster.

