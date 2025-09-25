Streaming giants set to ‘hike’ prices next month, but not a peep from Democrats about ‘corporate greed’

Democrats are continuously outraged at:

Corporate greed

Corporations raising prices

The rich getting richer

CEOs making huge multiples of the average worker

The wealth gap

The income gap

Tariffs

So I have a hard time understanding why they aren’t chewing out companies like Disney (which owns ABC), as it continually raises prices for the same service? Not only Disney, but Hulu too:

Disney+, Hulu Are Hiking Prices Again Next Month It’s that time of year again, apparently: Disney is raising the prices of its Disney+ and Hulu plans in the U.S., including most bundles, as of next month. The standalone Disney+ with ads service is rising from $9.99 to $11.99/month on Oct. 21, 2025, while the Disney+ Premium (without ads) is going from $15.99 to $18.99/month. The Hulu standalone plan with ads is increasing from $9.99 to $11.99/month as of the same date….

Somehow, there is no outrage that prices are increasing around 20% for these streaming services. That is many multiples of annualized inflation rates, and the increases are not caused by tariffs—this is literally pure corporate greed.

Kimmel, employed by Disney, makes at least $15 million per year. That is 300 times what the lowest-paid workers on his show make (under $50,000), but we never hear Democrats complain about his greed and how unfair that is. My guess is they work longer hours than he does for that salary. Perhaps the reason that Democrats don’t complain is because he essentially makes unreported campaign contributions to them every night?

According to the Federal Bureau of Labor statistics, the average CEO—of which there were 211,230 in the sample—made $258,900 in 2023. So Kimmel makes 58 times what an average CEO makes, but the Democrats whine about CEO salaries and their greed, never complaining about all the TV talking heads and their salaries, which dwarf the average CEO’s salary.

And CEOs in business have to actually make a profit and have many more responsibilities than all the talking heads on TV. I am sure they all work a lot more hours than Kimmel and the Democrats who complain about them.

Here is the headline the public sees though about CEO salaries, as the media gin up class division instead of showing them the truthful numbers:

CEO-to-worker pay gap surges to 632 to 1 at US’s lowest-paying large firms, study shows

The median family income in the U.S. in 2023 was $80,000; Kimmel makes 187 times that, yet no outrage from Democrats.

Incidentally, the number of people watching Kimmel has dropped 37% from 2015 to 2025, while his salary hasn’t been cut, and I am sure advertisers rates have risen, especially for the number of viewers. The data, from a report at Fox News:

LateNighter reported that ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ as well as CBS’s ‘The Late Show’ and NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show with Seth Meyers’ have seen viewership declines of 70% to 80% since 2015… Nielsen data cited in the outlet’s report showed ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’s’ share of the key demographic of 18 to 49-year-olds declined from 0.68 in 2013-14 to 0.16 in 2024-25.

Yet there is no outrage from Democrats that consumers, especially the poor and middle classes that Democrats pretend to care about, have to absorb these high salaries and advertising rates when they buy products—like streaming subscriptions.

And to Jimmy and all his defenders: It was not a joke to say the killer was “MAGA” and we did not misinterpret what you said. It was a lie to intentionally mislead the public and destroy Trump, as you have for ten years straight.

It is no more of a joke than all the lies told about Russian collusion, what Trump said at Charlottesville, or the Hunter laptop.

Here are some simple questions: Shouldn’t people whose ratings have collapsed and whose lies greatly harm a business be fired? Are they entitled to say whatever they want no matter how destructive and dishonest it is without repercussions? Do Disney and ABC have a responsibility to their shareholders and the freedom to fire people who are damaging their reputation?

Is firing Kimmel or Colbert a violation of the Constitution?

I didn’t see the 400 actors who complained about Kimmel’s suspension write a letter complaining about the tens of thousands who were fired because they exercised their freedom not to take a shot. It is a shame they have so much more compassion for the rich than the poor and middle classes.

