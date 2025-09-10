Another story the public won’t be allowed to see…

For months before and after the 2024 election, Democrats and the complicit media set out to scare the public about how Trump’s tariffs would cause huge price increases on everything.

They ignored the fact that during Trump’s first term, his tariffs, mixed with deregulation, drilling, and lower taxes, kept inflation low, even through the year of COVID. They ignored the fact that Trump was again going to repeat the successes of his first term, opening the energy spigot and giving freedom of choice in the marketplace, which drives down costs in competition.

Meanwhile, they campaigned for Joe, and then Kamala, parroting talking points about how great Biden-Harris policies were, and that high prices were a figment of the public’s imagination, or if they did exist, they weren’t the fault of Democrat policies.

And now, almost eight months into 2025, Bloomberg finds out that reducing regulations on car companies means billions of dollars saved each year:

EUREKA! Bloomberg News Admits Carmakers to ‘Save Billions’ from Trump Nuking Eco Regs Bloomberg News reporters David Welch, Keith Naughton, and Keith Laing admitted in an eye-popping September 7 story that Trump’s ‘push to cut federal sales incentives and roll back emissions standards is shaping up to be a multibillion-dollar gift to Detroit’s automakers as they shift investments into gasoline-fueled cars.’ Specifically, according to the report, the deregulatory push ‘is clearing the way for Detroit’s legacy automakers and their traditional rivals to reallocate billions of dollars earmarked for EVs and other costs linked to pollution rules.’ Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley reportedly told Bloomberg News that the Trump deregulation agenda had ‘the potential to unlock a multibillion-dollar opportunity over the next two years.’ Contrast this with the media’s support for the Green New Dealers of Team Biden over the past four years. Almost two years ago, Reuters reported that automakers were facing $14 billion in fines as a result of then-President Biden’s proposal to hike fuel-economy standards.

What a surprise.

Of course, most of the public probably won’t see this article, because it doesn’t fit the agenda to destroy Trump. They will show it as much as they have shown the story about a career criminal in Charlotte, NC who stabbed an innocent woman on public transit.

The public will also not be shown that the price of new cars is down since Trump was elected, not up thousands of dollars as the media repeatedly warned. According to Google AI, the average new car in August was $44,759, which is $5,000 lower than the $49,740 price it was in December 2024.

It is not a hard concept to understand:

That higher taxes, fees, and regulations will increase the price of things throughout the economy.

That seeking to destroy oil, gas, and coal companies will substantially increase the price of almost everything, because we use that energy to move the entire economy.

That intentionally reducing oil supplies over here will raise prices throughout the world, which in turn, will help Russia and Iran fund wars and terrorism.

That forcing vehicle manufacturers to hit unrealistic mileage targets and invest tens of billions into E.V.s that people don’t want will cause huge increases in the price of gas vehicles.

That the increased prices of gas vehicles will substantially increase the price of repairs and insurance.

That being dependent for energy and goods on adversarial regimes like China is unwise.

That the high prices will harm the poor and middle classes the most because they don’t have excess cash sitting around to weather economic turmoil. These are the people that the media and other Democrats pretend to care about.

Sadly, the supposedly independent Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve governors don’t seem to understand these simple economic concepts, because they never identified Biden and Harris for the inflation that their disastrous policies caused.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.