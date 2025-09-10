The Democrats Iryna problem

Like many of you, I can't stop thinking about the insanity of a young woman killed in a train. She is going home from work, checks her I-phone to catch messages, and then you know how the story ends. She is "the girl in the train" as Sasha Stone just wrote:

As she boarded the train that night heading home, she could not have known that the man she sat in front of had thirteen previous arrests and was diagnosed with schizophrenia. She wrapped her arms around her body and seemed to display a sense of foreboding. She looked afraid of something or someone, just not of the guy sitting behind her. With her earbuds canceling out all noise, she might not have heard the man take out his knife. Before she knew it, he was stabbing her neck, killing her. Did the other passengers scream? Did anyone try to do anything to alert her to the danger? No. They were too afraid. When her murderer finished, he paced around the train as the passengers huddled in fear, with blood dripping all around him, her blood. She escaped the war in Ukraine only to be murdered by a country also at war, at war with the truth. The truth about crime, about mental health, about Defund the Police, about bad governance.

Bad governance indeed. Or the consequence of living in blue cities where local leaders care more about a criminal's feelings than protecting people from this kind of crime.

This story hits home because many of us have a young woman like her in our lives. I happen to have five nieces a bit older than her but the risk is there. What young woman is going to take a train in Charlotte and feel safe again? Or wait for a train at the station?

As for the Democrats, they keep tripping over their message. They say that Chicago is a manufactured crisis and then more people get killed and shot in the city. They say that "cashless bail" is MAGA rhetoric and then we hear about this man walking the streets. When are they going get real and stop opposing everything just because President Trump is making the other argument?

So we now have a face for "cashless bail," and it's a young woman killed in a train. Some Democrats will try to spin this murder, saying that we need more money for this or that. Maybe we do, but locking up a career criminal would have been a much better idea.

Image: AT via Magic Studio