'Republicans Pounce;' After ignoring murder of Ukrainian refugee, media covers conservative reaction, not the crime

The cold-blooded murder of a Ukrainian refugee on a Charlotte public transit system has finally gotten the mainstream media aroused, but not because a heinous crime was committed.

It's because "Republicans pounced."

Here's CNN's take:

Gruesome video shows a man stabbing a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee to death on a Charlotte light rail train — a case that has turned into a flashpoint as the Trump administration vows to crack down on crime in large, predominantly Democratic cities.

It's as though they're trying say that a 'gruesome video' is unrelated to a gruesome act, and that the video is the problem, not our pretty natural reaction to the crime itself. In their world, we're supposed to accept gruesome crime as ordinary and normal. But we're an excitable lot, you see.

Axios was just as bad on the "Republicans pounced" front:

MAGA influencers are drawing repeated attention to violent attacks to elevate the issue of urban crime — and accuse mainstream media of under-covering shocking cases. Shocking video of the fatal Aug. 22 knife attack on 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on a light-rail car in Charlotte, North Carolina, dominated weekend conversation on Trump-friendly social media. The big picture: The rising number of surveillance cameras in public spaces, including on Charlotte's light rail, has become a big accelerant in these cases. The video is easily shared or leaked, and can instantly pollinate across social media — a visual counterpoint to statistics showing crime decreases.

Those wacky MAGA influencers, you see. It's all about their 'messaging' rather than the evil act itself. Being sheep and all, we wouldn't be bothered by the video of the crime itself until we had MAGA "influencers" tell us.

Axios went CNN one further, though, figuring out a way to blame President Trump

Driving the news: President Trump, asked about the Charlotte video by a reporter Sunday, said he wanted to find out more about the stabbing before commenting.

How does someone "drive the news" by saying nothing? They used to complain about his mean tweets, but when he keeps his counsel, he's "driving the news."

It just tells us how agenda-driven and biased they are. To ignore a story of this caliber, to protect a whole lot of establishment that set the stage for this happening, as well as to promote a favored narrative that only white cops kill, not convicts who never should have been let out of prison, is outrageous. And the selectiveness regarding the migrant issue is notable, too.

The mainstream press has an agenda and an establishment to guard, and this incident doesn't fit in with what they want to say. When forced to cover the matter, they focus on the Republican 'pounce.' Why can't they just cover the news?

Image: X screen shot