Trump to ban mail-in ballots: Thanks, Mr. President

In a week of stellar presidential achievements, this move by President Trump shouldn't go unnoted:





His team is preparing an executive order to ban mail-in balloting and voting machines in the name of preserving the integrity of elections, which is increasingly doubted by voters.

It's one of the best things he's ever done, a move that compares to his decisive shutdown of the open border.

After all, to look at just the mail-ballot angle alone, the U.S. Postal Service is hardly the kind of company that is a leader in innovative technology or a model of efficiency. It's a troubled pension fund with a delivery service attached.

While it's not entirely bad, most citizens know enough not to mail cash through the mail given the potential for its being lost or stolen. Mail carts are left out in the open at post offices and back gates filled with sorted mail are easily entered by anyone. While that usually isn't a problem in a high-trust society, trust isn't exactly inscreasing since the advent of open borders, and the distinctive packaging of mail ballots is an easy and attractive target for election fraudsters.

If we wouldn't mail cash through the Postal Service, why should we mail our precious ballots? Even if everyone at the Postal Service were honest (and it's too big an agency to assume that) the chain of custody is far from guaranteed through the use of a general delivery service that is designed to deliver packages and junk mail.

Worse still, Postal Service personnel donate almost exclusively to Democrats, and the postal union does so exclusively. Does anyone think mail-in ballots are going to be delivered fairly with that kind of imbalance?

Why should delivery of ballots be exclusively limited to those who donate to Democrats? The issue of fairness is magnified as the truth comes out about the political bias of the foot soldiers of delivery.

Meanwhile, the problem worsens as corrupt secretaries of state have learned to use the Postal Service to manipulate ballot mailings, some changing addresses to invalid addresses in a flash as the ballots are mailed and changing them back again in the system to ensure the fraud isn't detected, ensuring that a lot of undeliverable ballots are out -- and gathered -- by someone. Nobody checks, of course.

Their failure to clean their voting rolls of inactive voters and foreign voters makes this even more likely. States such as California have refused to cooperate with federal authorities on cleaning their dirty voter rolls and in some instances have had to been sued by Judicial Watch into doing it. That tells us a lot about the usefulness of inactive and foreign voters on the voter rolls to Democrats.

But it only works for these secretaries of state because they have got a politically aligned postal service to work with instead of a verifiable delivery system with tech-perfect accountability that anyone can check on. All we have are mailbox watchers with cameras and detection devices who can't prevent fraud, only document it after it has happened. After they do, their work is derided by leftists in the establishment, no matter how obvious it is. Anyone remember Dinesh D'Souza's 2,000 Mules?

Mail-in ballots, as the president said above, are rejected by other countries, banned in advanced democracies such as France owing to their potential for easy fraud, which as he says, always happens.

He also notes one of the biggest byproducts of mail-in balloting -- the extension of Election Day to Election Month, and the weeks and weeks of counting that follow, all supposedly because the Postal Service is so inadequate at delivering mail in a timely manner, has become the order of the day. That alone is reason to ban mail balloting. The U.S. has become a laughingstock worldwide based on blue states' extended weeks of counting ballots -- counting and counting, "finding" ballots until they get the result they want. Nobody believes those elections are honest, not with that kind of inexplicable, intransparent, and incompetent picture. Just look at California.

It's hard to say if Trump will be able to get this through without extensive lawsuits and leftist lawfare judges, but we know the Trump team knows this and will do what's possible to head them off at the pass.

Restoring Americans' faith in the election process is no small thing. Only those who want to vote and who are willing to extend effort to vote should be voting. Everything else is rigging. Trump has been a victim of rigging and fraud and is doing his utmost to stop it.

This is what we voted for.

Image: Screen shot from Truth Social