The obtuse Democrats

As we watch all those foreign leaders arrive at the White House, we realized that something else is going on in the District of Columbia. Not far from the scene, President Trump is winning another battle with the Democrats. Trump is talking about putting down thugs and the Democrats are arguing about statistics. It's another mismatch for the hapless Democrats. Let's check this out from Amie Parnes:

Democrats are struggling to mount a response as Trump has federalized Washington, D.C., and seized control of the Metropolitan Police Department while threatening to take similar actions in other Democratic cities. In interviews with NewsNation partner The Hill, some Democrats have expressed frustration with their party’s emphasis on decreasing crime rates instead of focusing on the way voters feel walking the streets of their city. “These crime statistics, as impressive as they are, are no substitute for how people feel and what they see, and Washington residents still feel like crime is too high and too pervasive, and… that reality has created this opening for Donald Trump,” said Democratic strategist Anthony Coley, who resides in the nation’s capital. “Now that is no excuse for this political stunt he is trying to do, but from a raw political perspective, you never want to give your political opponent an opening to address a real concern that your constituents have.”

Trump addressing a real concern that your constituents have? Give that man a medal for stating the obvious. The constituents are hurting and Trump Derangement Syndrome puts the Democrats on the wrong side of another 80-20 issue.

We saw that in Texas over the border madness last year. Many Hispanics on the border were screaming that their schools, hospitals, and general infrastructure were stretched to the limit. What did the Democrats do? They told them everything was fine and to stop talking like "racistas." The locals responded by giving candidate Trump 57% of their county vote. How do you say "flip a county” in Spanglish? Come to Starr County and see for yourself.

So the residents of D.C. are screaming "help" and the Democrats are telling them that the stats are better than ever. Go figure!

Image: Tony Webster