Helen Mirren is right: James Bond should be a man

In a culture obsessed with reimagining classic characters to satisfy modern ideological trends, Dame Helen Mirren has delivered a rare dose of common sense. The 80-year-old Oscar-winning actress, who proudly describes herself as a feminist, recently told Saga Magazine that James Bond should remain a man.

“You can’t have a woman,” she said. “It just doesn’t work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else.”

“Something else” is what Hollywood has been chasing for years: identity politics at the expense of storytelling. When every role must be remade to fit fashionable narratives, beloved characters lose their identities. Bond is not just a spy with a license to kill — he is a cultural archetype, defined by a unique mix of toughness, wit, and masculine charm.

Mirren is not alone in her stance. Pierce Brosnan, who played 007 in four films, echoed her view, saying Bond should remain male while gaining “a whole new exuberance and life” in the next chapter. Even Halle Berry, who co-starred in Die Another Day, cautioned against gender-swapping the role, admitting she wasn’t convinced it was the right move.

There are plenty of strong roles for women on screen. The Bond franchise itself has long featured important female characters — including Judi Dench’s portrayal of “M”. The solution to Hollywood’s diversity obsession is not to erase iconic men, but to create similar original roles for women. Audiences want authenticity, not recycled gimmicks.

The irony is that Mirren herself once criticized the Bond concept as rooted in “profound sexism.” But she recognizes that fidelity to character matters more than virtue signaling. James Bond was created by Ian Fleming as a specific figure in a specific tradition.

Amazon, which recently took creative control of the franchise, has hinted at offering a “fresh” take while honoring Bond’s legacy. That balance will determine whether the series thrives or becomes irrelevant.

