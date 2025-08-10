The money for AWOL Texas Democrats is running out

Down here in Texas, the traveling legislators won’t have their paychecks deposited into their accounts. Yes, they will pick them up the old-fashioned way, i.e., get the check from your boss! Who remembers that?

On another front, former Congressman Robert Francis O’Rourke won’t be helping them financially either. The Beto checks ran into a judge. Here is the story:

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke cannot financially support Texas Democrats who left the state to delay passage of a new congressional map, a Tarrant County judge ruled Friday evening. O’Rourke and his political group, Powered by People, were sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Friday afternoon. Paxton argued that the group was deceptively fundraising for and illegally helping support Texas Democrats as they fanned out to Illinois, Massachusetts and New York to deny the House the headcount needed to pass legislation. Tarrant County District Judge Megan Fahey granted Paxton’s request for a temporary injunction, barring O’Rourke and Powered by People from fundraising for the Democrats or spending money to cover their expenses. The order came less than four hours after Paxton’s office filed the petition.

Paxton 1, Beto 0. On the other side, O’Rourke is crying that Paxton wants to shut down the will of the people, or whatever else they say these days. Paxton is concerned that the money is encouraging the legislators to leave their jobs.

The next question is, where are the legislators going to get their money from? Who is going to pay for the hotel and meals? I don’t know, and I don’t expect that the legislators will be going into their own pockets for the funds.

Like the last time, the Democrats will be coming home because the money has dried up.

Image created using AI.

