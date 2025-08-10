The FBI covered for Tim Walz and China

Throughout the 2024 campaign, I often wrote about the deep connections to the Chinese Communist Party--CCP-- of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. In April of 2025, I wrote Tim Walz: helping China colonize Minnesota? That article was about a long-established CCP operation in Minneapolis:

According to a recently released US House Oversight Committee report, “united front work is carried out by a vast network—including through the United Front Work Department (UFWD), and Chinese intelligence services, including the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and the Ministry of State Security (MSS).” The Ministry of Public Security has been likened to China’s FBI while the Ministry of State Security is more like China’s CIA.

From the moment I became aware of his many CCP connections, I wondered whether the FBI and CIA were keeping an eye on Walz and China. The Chinese play the long game, and they’d love to have an agent in the White House. Oh, who am I kidding? They have agents throughout the federal government, but a Vice Presidential agent? That would be something.

I knew, of course, that under Biden’s Handlers, the FBI and CIA would do nothing to suppress Chinese threats, but still, was anyone in those agencies the least concerned about Walz? Now, under the second Trump Administration, it appears at least a few were. Just The News provides information.

Graphic: X Post

Judicial Watch was finally able to get Homeland Security documents with a FOIA request:

“China is happy,” one Homeland Security employee wrote in an explosive message to the group chat called “NST NFT Bi-Weekly Sync” on August 7, 2024, one day after Harris announced Walz as her running mate, the memos show. The employee linked a BBC News article detailing Chinese internet reactions to the choice, which were reported as largely positive.

Learning from whistleblowers about his deep connections with the Chinese, the House Oversight Committee opened an investigation into Walz in 2024, even before he became Kamala Harris’s running mate. Homeland Security stonewalled the Committee’s subpoenas. The Committee asked the FBI for information and was also stonewalled.

The information obtained by Judicial Watch apparently indicates that at least some FBI counterintelligence operatives were concerned about Walz but were not allowed to do their jobs. They should have been worried:

By the 1990s Walz’s experience with the communist-run country deepened. As a high school teacher in Nebraska, Walz began organizing regular trips to China for his high school students. Walz reportedly took about 30 trips total beginning in 1993. The costs were covered in part by the Chinese government, according to reports cited by the Oversight Committee. In addition to the numerous trips to China with his students, Walz also welcomed a delegation of Chinese Communist Party officials to his classroom in Nebraska when he was a teacher there, the Daily Caller reported. He has also reportedly praised the Chinese communist system, saying “everyone is the same and everyone shares” in China.

Walz has continued to be a mouthpiece for China:

Recently, Walz has continued to express pro-China sentiments. In the wake of Israel’s bombing attack on Iran earlier this year, the governor and former vice presidential candidate suggested that only China might have the “moral authority” to negotiate a peace agreement between the two countries. “Who is the voice in the world that can negotiate some type of agreement in this? Who holds the moral authority, who holds the ability to do that? Because we are not seen as a neutral actor and we maybe never were,” Walz told ex-Biden advisor Neera Tanden at a Center for American Progress event. He later suggested, “It might be the Chinese.”

Walz has reportedly made at least 30 trips to China, apparently largely paid for by the Chinese. The CCP runs every facet of life and business in China. No one enters China without the Party’s permission, and when the Party spends money on a foreigner, they expect something for it. By his own statements and his allowing a Chinese spy organization to set up shop in Minneapolis, Walz appears to be at least a useful idiot and potentially an agent for China working against America.

We certainly dodged a bullet when the Harris/Walz campaign failed. With Donald Trump in office and American patriots in charge of the FBI and our intelligence apparatus, there is at least the possibility that traitors might be exposed and punished. That, however, is going to take time. Deep State operatives working against America must be identified and eradicated first. However, revelations like those exposing Walz and the corrupt Biden’s Handler’s Administration, including the FBI, are encouraging.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.