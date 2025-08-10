Glocks: modest praise

There are inventors who get it right and those who copy their inventions. Apple, Tesla and Glock are among those that got it right. I bought my first Glock—a G19—in the late 80s when they first became available in America and I haven’t looked back. Glock’s first handgun was the G17, a full-sized duty handgun with 17 round magazine capacity. Glock’s numbering scheme is based on its patent numbers. The 17 was Glock’s first handgun patent. The G18 is a G17 capable of full auto fire.

Mandatory disclosure: I am not among those who think a single brand or model of firearm is superior to all others and anyone thinking otherwise is mentally defective. I’ve owned, and still own, guns made by most of the major manufacturers and enjoy them.

The G17 was invented by Gaston Glock, who wanted to enter a handgun in an upcoming Austrian Army competition. He had never made a firearm before but knew polymers and had supplied the army with entrenching tools and knives. He hired gun savvy advisors and set to work, having no idea what was impossible or shouldn’t be done. Three months later he had a working prototype. That’s lightning fast for firearm development.

Among Glock’s innovations was the use of a polymer frame (yes, I know about the H&K VP-70 and Remington’s Nylon 66), incorporating steel only where necessary, such as on the four, short slide rails molded into the polymer frame. This innovation also allowed substantially larger magazine capacity compared to metal guns of the same general size. The walls of the grip/magazine well could be relatively thin, and no grip panels were required, allowing most people to handle the weapons comfortably. The design also uses a minimum of parts and no screws. Glocks are easy to disassemble for routine cleaning, easy to clean, and easy to reassemble. For more substantial cleaning, only the removal of several pins is required to access the necessary modules and parts.

My G19 was a revelation. It felt nothing like my Browning High Power with its deeply blued steel and walnut grips, but it worked perfectly right out of its Tupperware-like box. The trigger felt a little odd, but I quickly adapted to its 5.5 pound consistent motion. Traditionalists had a hard time with Glocks, but their simplicity, magazine capacity and reliability prevailed and Glock currently owns about 74% of the law enforcement market and a like proportion of the non-police market.

Glocks are substantially lighter than metal-framed handguns and require no gunsmithing to improve their function, triggers, accuracy or reliability. Another part of Gaston’s Glock’s genius was the basic design can be scaled up or down, and Glock offers handguns in all sizes and calibers from .380 ACP to 10mm and .45 ACP.

When the 1994 Clinton gun ban limited magazines to 10 rounds, Glock quickly produced the Glock 26, with a short, double stack ten round 9mm magazine. My wife and I carried those for many years. When Glock made the G43, an even smaller and lighter handgun of 6-round, single stack capacity, we carried those until Glock made the G43X, with a slightly longer grip and a stack-and-a-half 10-round magazine. The 43 and 43X are chambered in 9mm, though Glock makes a number of small-framed guns in other, larger calibers.

Graphic: Top to bottom: G17, G19, G43X, Author

As you can tell from the graphic with a G17, G19 and G43X, I’ve added TRUGLO high visibility sights and Crimson Trace laser/flashlight units. Both help my well-used eyes, though younger shooters might need only Glock’s factory sights.

Glock finally marketed a .22LR model, the G44 around 2020. It’s the size of a G19 and features a polymer slide and frame, though the slide has molded in steel on the bottom edges of the slide. Unlike most Glocks, it features a fully adjustable rear sight. Like all Glocks it’s unfailingly reliable. Achieving that with .22LR ammo in a handgun of Glock’s type is difficult, which is why I suspect it took Glock so long to market one: they wanted it to be right.

Glocks do not have exposed hammers or external, manual safeties, but handled as designed, are safe. Were that not true, they wouldn’t have anywhere near their market saturation. Virtually every other major manufacturer makes polymer framed pistols without exposed hammers or external safeties.

Obviously, I recommend Glocks. They‘re light, reliable, accurate, easy to clean and there are innumerable holsters and accessories available. They’re also affordable and will fit just about anyone, male or female. What more does one need in a handgun?

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.