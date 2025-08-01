Republicans facing a blue wave in 2026?

I have repeatedly stated -- in this forum and elsewhere — that Republicans must not gloat over their rare and recent victory in the 2024 elections.

The incumbent party typically loses numerous House and Senate seats in mid-term elections. Moreover, things can change fast. Unforeseen circumstances routinely arise. (See COVID-19.) Arrogance can turn many voters off. The mainstream media is 100.0% in the tank for Democrats, as is the education establishment and other institutions. The Deep State is ever lurking. And Democrats cheat … whenever and wherever they can. That is why they are so rabidly against the concept of requiring an I.D. to vote.

Always remember: Democrats are outstanding at being evil (if nothing else), and Republicans are gifted at snatching defeat from the jaws of almost certain victory.

I guess everybody needs a hobby.

I say this in light of a recent Newsweek opinion article I accidentally read, titled, “Republicans Look Set To Get Wiped Out in 2025 and 2026.”

The piece was penned by David Faris, a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics.

Faris is, how shall I put this, not exactly a rocket scientist … which is likely why he is a professor of political science.

Memo to the nutty professor: Democrats have always fought dirty, especially now. Whether it be cancel culture, lies, hoaxes, physical assault (too many examples to list here) —and even assassination attempts (Ford’s Theater, Butler, Pennsylvannia?) — Democrats are quick to rally to violence and the dark arts.

One of the few things Faris may have been right about is that Republicans could conceivably be defeated in the mid-term elections … if not actually “wiped out.”

Several recent polls allegedly have President Trump’s approval ratings dropping, particularly amongst white voters. I don’t trust these polls, but …

Can it be that the majority of voters don’t care about rising real wages, lower inflation, lower national debt, good job growth, fairer world trade, wars ending by Trump-brokered deals, and a finally secure border … as much as they do about “mean” tweets, aggressive deportation of illegal alien criminals, and the continued non-transparency regarding the Epstein Files?

If so, the country is finished. Absolutely finished. The Marxist-Muslim-Media Complex will have won. Permanently.

And it will be a pyrrhic victory, not just as regards the rest of us, but ultimately for the Marxist-Muslim-Media Complex, as well.

Because there is a corollary to “all boats rise with the tide.” And it is irrefutable.

That corollary? All boats fall with the tide, too.

And history shows that the tide goes out fastest when Marxists are in control … and the media is corrupt.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License