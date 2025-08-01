A quick list of stories the lamestream media is avoiding like the plague

Here are some things most of the media is avoiding like the plague:

All the revelations about how the establishment lied for years about Russian collusion. They do not want the public to see the Durham annex report that’s now been declassified. MSNBC puts John Brennan on to run cover for the lie, and NYT prints an editorial by him but will not print the actual information from the report. They don’t want the public to see how much they covered up for Hillary, the FBI, George Soros, or anyone else as they claim they only care about the truth and transparency.

The media and other Democrats pretend they care about free and fair elections, but their swamp has been interfering in elections for as long as I can remember. Isn’t it amazing that no one who worked from within to destroy Trump and elect Hillary was charged with violating the Hatch Act? Which they all pretend to care about? They don’t care!

I have yet to hear anything from the mainstream on all the hearings about the autopen and how they covered up that someone other than the clearly incompetent Biden was running the show.

They’re mum on the arrests of human traffickers and other subhuman criminals, all of whom are here thanks to Biden’s open borders. Instead they will find some sympathetic illegal to report about. The only outlets talking about Operation Dragon Eye are conservative-leaning ones:

MASSIVE STING: Authorities Arrest Dozens for Human Trafficking, Child Exploitation, Narcotics HHS partnered with state and local officials in Mississippi to carry out a two-week human trafficking sting leading to 72 felony and misdemeanor arrests and 29 victim rescues, 15 of whom opted to receive rehabilitation resources, according to data provided first to The Daily Signal.

The mainstream never wanted anyone to hear about the 300,000 children who disappeared under the Biden administration, and they don’t want people to see how these children are used as laborers or sex slaves.

There was mob violence in Cincinnati the other day, where a group of blacks mercilessly beat up a young white couple. Heaven forbid that the public see the woman’s face who was beat up, and hear that only one person called 911. The rest participated or watched.

They’ll publish polls showing Trump is doing poorly, but then ignore the good ones. They do not show that he is higher in the polls than Obama and Bush were at this point in their respective presidencies. On August 1st of their respective second terms, Trump is more popular than either Obama or Bush. Trump - 46.3% Obama - 44.9% Bush - 44.4% My intelligent guess is that the polls are always skewed to help Democrats. I can’t imagine that many of the independents who voted for Trump are ticked off at him for winning and winning and winning, and yet somehow only 29% of independents supposedly approve of Trump today. All they have to do is poll independents that voted for Biden.

They repeatedly report predictions about people who might lose Medicaid, but do not print that 18 million lost Medicaid coverage during Biden’s last year.

They always complain about Trump trashing Powell, but barely cover that the Federal Reserve has been losing billions for years because they are paying big banks more for overnight money that they are earning on their portfolio. That is pure mismanagement and sure looks political.

They didn’t report on Trump’s great meeting yesterday with athletes, and his executive order which will restore focus on physical fitness and competition.

They aren’t reporting that Trump is getting universities to agree to stop discriminating and to protect all students, including Jewish kids.

Instead of reporting on real news, they are giving wall to wall coverage to Epstein, who they never cared about during the Obama and Biden years. And they don’t really care now—it’s just a way to distract from Trump’s historic accomplishments.

