Man who solicited teen boy for sex goes and creates a baby son through surrogacy

Ever wonder why gay men use IVF and surrogacy to have little boys far more often than little girls? I sure do.

Anna Slatz at Reduxx reported a few days back on yet another horrific story involving gays and surrogacy. Per Slatz, two gay men, one of whom is a convicted pedophile, have created a baby boy through IVF and are raising him, completely unsupervised, because while there are laws that prevent child sex criminals from adopting and fostering, there is nothing preventing them from using surrogacy to obtain a child. All fifty states need to call a special session over this one issue and get things changed, like yesterday.

Gays should not be able to purchase children, especially if they’re child sex predators.

The story went viral when the two men posted a video to social media showing the little boy’s growth over his first year:

Unless a miracle happens, this child has almost no chance at a normal life. pic.twitter.com/dwwXaH4Nbi — Derek Blighe (@BligheDerek) July 27, 2025

The man with the glasses is Brandon Keith Mitchell, and in 2016, when he was 30 years old, he was arrested “after attempting to solicit a 16-year-old boy for sexual abuse.” Mitchell reportedly “told the victim he wanted to watch him masturbate and sent the victim approximate[ly] 20 nude photographs of himself.” This teen boy was also a student at the same school “where Mitchell had worked as a chemistry teacher.” The other man in the video, Mitchell’s “partner,” is also a teacher—but he has access to second-graders.

Here’s another idea for a new law: Gays may not be permitted to teach around anyone younger than 18. Obviously, predators go where the children are, so can’t we all agree that the process for selecting applicants should be highly exclusive, selective, and scrutinous? I mean, that’s one of the Democrats’ favorite phrases: “For the children!”

Remember this?

We should never forget that in Georgia, this wealthy gay married couple, William and Zachary Zulock, horrifically abused their two special needs adopted sons, 9 and 11 years old, and prostituted them out to friends/other local paedophiles.



Zulock and Zulock both pled guilty to… pic.twitter.com/xyONAAhNi2 — LeanneSpurs (@LeanneSpurs) December 26, 2024

What about this?

Well-known Chicago dog trainer and veterinarian, Adam Stafford King, arrested for child pornography, days before taking delivery of baby boy via surrogate.



Text messages reveal King planned to sexually assault the newborn boy and pimp him out to other gay men.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/MQBgzncExY — AF Post (@AFpost) March 27, 2024

That man had also boasted about drugging and sexually assaulting children in his own family, but was only caught after he “allegedly detail[ed] his plans to sexually assault a surrogate baby he was expecting” in just a few weeks. Here’s more:

During one such conversation with the account he believed to be of the New York subject, King allegedly said his ‘favorite’ age range for child victims is ‘single digits,’ indicating children under the age of 10, the complaint states. In one chat exchange, the account King maintained allegedly shared photos of an adult male sodomizing a prepubescent child, investigators said in the complaint.

And this, from CBS News:

King also allegedly claimed that he and his husband were expecting the birth of a child by a surrogate on March 29, and that he planned to sexually assault the child after it is born. He also allegedly sent the person in New York an ultrasound image of the unborn child, and a photo of a baby outfit he and his husband got for Christmas. ‘I do love the idea of inviting a buddy over when I have my boy … just has to be someone I can trust obviously,’ King allegedly wrote in a message.

How long until he gets out of jail—assuming the Chicago judge doesn’t let him off the hook—and he gets access to that child who is now born, or even a new surrogate baby?

CHANGE THE LAWS NOW.

Given the stats, and accounting for population, gay men are far more likely to commit sex crimes against children. So, while it’s not all gays, it’s almost always the gays. (Read Reduxx News on a daily basis and you’ll quickly learn how true that statement is.)

