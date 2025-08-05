My kind of gerrymandering town (Chicago is)

Maybe it's me, but travelling to Illinois to pick a fight over gerrymandering may be the ultimate in bad timing. At the same time, maybe this is what this cast of characters deserves.

Yes, let's check this out from the caravan of legislators. This is from Politico:

MAP MOVES: Gov. JB Pritzker scolded Texas Republicans and President Donald Trump this week for their brazen attempts to redraw congressional maps in the Lone Star State with the goal of giving GOP candidates an even cushier ride to Washington. No cheating: That the president is “encouraging Texas -- and Texas being willing to do this -- should be an indicator to the rest of us that if they’re going to cheat, that that’s not a proper way to act,” Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference. “I think we ought to play by the rules. Everybody.” Illinois Republicans did a spit take. “It’s rich that the governor now claims to support playing by the rules -- after he enthusiastically signed into law the most gerrymandered maps in the nation,” said Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie. “Phony” and “disingenuous” is how state Rep. Ryan Spain, the deputy minority leader, put it. The backstory: In 2021, when Democrats worried the House might slip from their grasp, Illinois Democrats approached redistricting with surgical precision -- eliminating two Republican congressional seats and reinforcing their own fortress in D.C. How it changed: Illinois, which lost a seat due to population changes, went from having 13 Democrats and five Republicans in Congress to 14 Democrats and three Republicans. This week, Pritzker left open the possibility of more map tweaking. Asked if Illinois would try to “counterbalance” what Texas might do, Pritzker said: “We have to see what they decide to do about Texas.”

Yes, it's politics, and I don't fault the Democrats in Illinois for doing it. It's life and there is not much the opposition can do about it.

It is rich to see the Texas Democrats with Governor Pritzer preach about the will of the people. Right on. Having a 14-3 congressional delegation is really serving the will of the people. Isn't it, Governor?

Down here, Governor Abbott is threatening arrest, which is exactly what the caravan wants. Arrest me and take me to the MSNBC studios for tonight's show. A better approach would be for Abbott to run out of the clock and keep them out of the state. Eventually they have to come back to their jobs and businesses, so there is a limit to how much they will fight. We saw this the last time they packed up and left town.

Maybe someone will suggest to Democrats that South Texas is not the automatic vote they grew up expecting. Yes, those Hispanos down there have suddenly found the GOP a better destination for their votes.

Last, but not least, you will see a lot of Beto this week. He is the self-appointed leader of the cause.

Good luck, Democrats. Texas will play Ohio State on August 30th and I hope that you can use your tickets.

