California to get a real newspaper, from the New York Post

The New York Post has always had a nose for news, and there couldn't be a more target-rich environment than the one-party state of California, about half of whose residents are rock-ribbed Republicans.

So, they're starting a newspaper, a well-capitalized one, no doubt, to be called the California Post. And you can bet the ruling establishment, which runs this state like the Mexican PRI circa 1980, is going to be a little queasy.

According to Variety:

“Los Angeles and California surely need a daily dose of The Post as an antidote to the jaundiced, jaded journalism that has sadly proliferated. We are at a pivotal moment for the city and the state, and there is no doubt that The Post will play a crucial role in engaging and enlightening readers, who are starved of serious reporting and puckish wit,” said News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson. “This is the next manifestation of our national brand,” added Keith Poole, editor-in-chief of The New York Post. “California is the most populous state in the country, and is the epicenter of entertainment, the AI revolution and advanced manufacturing — not to mention a sports powerhouse. Yet many stories are not being told, and many viewpoints are not being represented. With The California Post, we will bring a common-sense, issue-based approach to metropolitan journalism. We’ll tell the stories that our readers care about the most, but others overlook, and we’ll do so with clarity and our trademark conviction, across print, digital and the platforms where audiences live today.”

The New York Post is heading to the West Coast to launch The California Post, a new daily newspaper headquartered in Los Angeles.



The publication will hit newsstands in 2026. pic.twitter.com/LtQgiFx3S0 — Variety (@Variety) August 4, 2025

They saw their opportunity, and they took it.

Which is important. The main papers in the state are pretty moribund, with canned narratives from the Democrats often informing the story of the day. Some try, but there isn't much fire from the editorial pages of papers like the Los Angeles Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, the San Jose Mercury-News, the Sacramento Bee, or the San Diego Union-Tribune. There's a lot of back-scratching with the powers that be, as well as shibboleth-worship, as on, for example, the question of illegal aliens, all of whom are noble and hard-working, fleeing dangerous, terrible warzones and persecution, with none economic migrants willing to pay cartels big dollars for an illegal entry in. Questions aren't asked about the immigration status of local criminals. Race is a third rail. They aren't curious as to what is going on, they just aim to please their masters.

The Post, assuming it's just like the New York Post, will offer a fresh new perspective.

What if we had a paper like the California Post to report the empty reservoirs built to protect Pacific Palisades from wildfires? What if we had real reporting on California's wasted COVID funds -- in the billions -- before they were dispensed out? What if we had some real reporting on why the high-speed rail costs overruns are through the roof? Cui bono?

Which cronies are benefitting most from the fashion for low-income housing, a monster boondoggle that will only bring more homelessness. Why are rebuilding permits for California's wildfire victims not happening but illegals continue to get all the housing, health care and tuition they desire? What's new with the homeless industrial complex and the illegal alien NGO rackets and what are they doing now? Why did California's lawmakers get away with baiting and switching the voters for a gas tax hike for road infrastructure and then turn around and spend it on greenie boondoggles instead of road repair? Why did Democrats do nothing when Tijuana dumped raw sewage onto San Diego's pristine beaches, making them the nation's filthiest and sickening the U.S. Navy SEALs who had to train in it? What is the Mexican cartel political influence on so many Southern California politicians and why is no one asking about it? Why are so many city governments -- looking at you, San Diego and Los Angeles -- so bankrupt and in the hole?

There's so much reporting to be done and so little is being done. Whether it's a climate of fear or intimidated owners, they obviously don't act like free agents, reporting without fear or favor. There are smaller publications that do good work -- the California Globe, La Prensa, the San Francisco Standard, but they are undercapitalized. The bigger papers at times do good work, but one often has to read between the lines to get the gist of the story.

The Murdoch group, though, is well monied, experienced, and much harder for leftist politicians and corporate interests to intimidate into submission. That ought to make the California Post a news powerhouse.

And like the rise of Fox News nationally, it may just be a vehicle for galvanizing political change. The news environment is so rich in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Fresno, Sacramento and beyond. If they play their cards right, they will galvanize change. And that will restore California to the normality it has been missing for three long decades. It will be a thing of beauty.

Image: X screen shot // fair use