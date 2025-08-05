Has the breaking point been reached?

When we think of corruption, the first thoughts usually are of bribery or other forms of obtaining favors from politicians or officeholders. Think Senator Robert Menendez or the ‘foundations’ of former presidents or public officials. Those are the blatant forms, which are all too common with today’s politicians, some just do a better job of hiding it than others, while some seem to not be required to hide it.

When we look at the Democrat Party of today, can anyone honestly say that they have not been corrupted? In years past, they stood for something; the members of the Party could be believed when they said they love their country. That is no longer the case.

I recall the stories of the friendship between President Reagan and House Speaker Tip O’Neill, complete with strong disagreements by day and beers or cocktails over dinner. Those days have long ago faded into the history books.

In the ugly days of Watergate, the stories revealed about Nixon shocked the country. My Gawd!! He used the F word in to Oval Office? Fast forward to the Clinton years and his behavior in the Oval Office, Democrats shrugged their shoulders at oral sex being received from a 23-year-old intern as being nothing to get upset about. Things change over time and they have only gotten worse.

It is unfortunate in many ways that politics has descended to the level it has. What the nation needs is for the voters who call themselves Democrats to wake up and realize that enough is enough. How long can one remain loyal to a party that is no longer loyal to the country it professes to serve? How can one be loyal to a party that elects or appoints people like this, or this, or this, or this?

So, what will it take for members of the Democrat Party to stand up and demand better of those they elect to office? What is the breaking point when enough is enough? Certainly, over the years there have been opportunities for the good people of the party to show their disdain by leaving the party:

A drunken senator in a car accident, abandoning the vehicle to let the passenger die, was not enough for many. The party soldiered on and the senator was re-elected many times.

The treatment of Supreme Court nominees Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh with salacious and false accusations was not enough. The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee who was responsible for allowing two of those hearings to descend into the pits that they did was eventually elected President.

Yes, some people likely did leave the party, over the years, but instead of the party recognizing that there existed a problem, a bigger problem was unintentionally created with the election of Barrack Obama. Suave, charming, a good, yet unaccomplished speaker, he caught the eye of the right people and as a black man, well, half-black, he was elected President, as the LA Times termed him: the legendary “Magic Negro” Celebrations were held and the Republican Party was declared to be dead.

Yet, in the wake of his actions the Democrat party became tainted or rotten, morally debased and the pushed towards disintegration or ruin. The defining words of corrupt.

For years the signals were being sent regarding this corruption of the party, from the microphones of the late Rush Limbaugh, or Fox News, or here at American Thinker, the truth was being told. Yet the Paul Reverish messages were mocked and ridiculed by the Left and the mainstream media.

Last week, we learned that those words of warning were also words of truth. The ‘tin hat’ wearers were right all along. There was no Russian Collusion, they knew the Steele Dossier was a lie all along. They knew General Flynn and others whose lives they ruined were innocent the entire time. They did not care.

They had, under Obama, absolute power and as Lord Acton stated: “Absolute power corrupts absolutely,” he was proven right. The Democrat Party, now out of power, was so corrupt that they created for themselves the biggest political scandal in U.S. history. The media will not tell you that, but you know it to be true.

Will such actions be the breaking point for those members of the party who dwell in that decreasing region termed ‘moderates’?

Image: Pixabay