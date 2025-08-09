Lisa Murkowski: Scowling queen of the swamp RINOs

Republicans in the U.S. Senate tend to be huge disappointments for Republican voters. Most of these “Old Guard” relics are snobby warmongers who have no problem exporting American jobs overseas while importing illegal aliens into the United States. President Trump has tried to chase the RINOs out of Washington, but the backstabbing predators have nested deep inside D.C.’s slimy Uniparty den.

Former leader of the Senate Republican Conference Mitch McConnell deserves much of the blame for our current predicament — in which roughly 90% of Senate Republicans not so secretly work against President Trump’s agenda. For two decades, McConnell routinely withheld funds from the political campaigns of competitive grassroots candidates and poured money into the losing campaigns of unlikable RINOs. He did nothing when President Obama weaponized the IRS to harass Tea Party conservatives. Why? Because the Republican “swamp creature” was never interested in making the Senate more conservative; he was interested only in surrounding himself with unprincipled lackeys eager to do his bidding.

During his time as the top Senate Republican, McConnell undermined President Trump’s efforts to secure the border, breathed life into the Russia Collusion hoax, and practically endorsed “his friend” Joe Biden for the mail-in-ballot-rigged “election” of 2020. He is known as “China Mitch” because, just like his good friend “China Joe,” he has always been suspiciously supportive of the interests of the Chinese Communist Party and never had a problem selling out American workers to Chinese manufacturers exploiting slave labor.

Mitch’s rare public appearances these days prove that he is no longer physically capable of performing his legislative duties. Just as “Dementia” Joe Biden pretended to be president for four years and “Comatose” Dianne Feinstein pretended to be a senator until her death two years ago, Mitch will stubbornly cling to office — as all greedy, shady vultures in the U.S. Senate do.

McConnell’s lasting legacy will be the infestation of “swamp RINOs” that remain to be fumigated. Thankfully, “Two-Faced” Thom Tillis is heading for the exit. That just leaves John Cornyn, Bill Cassidy, James Lankford, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski...hoo, boy, the list goes on and on! We’re going to need an awful lot of RINO repellant!

The last senator in that incomplete list — Lisa Murkowski — drives me absolutely crazy. Always sporting a dreadful scowl and behaving like a snooty heiress eager to skin Dalmatian puppies for her next fur coat, Murkowski reeks of unearned entitlement. Of all the nepo-babies in the U.S. Senate, she is the whiniest! When her daddy left the Senate to become Alaska’s governor, he appointed his daughter to the seat. That was back in 2002. Alaskans have been stuck with her ever since!

She won a full Senate term in 2004 with only 48% of the vote. She actually lost to Tea Party favorite Joe Miller in the 2010 Republican primary, but her swamp allies helped her win as a write-in candidate — taking 39% of the general election total by appealing to Democrats. She won again in 2016 with only 44% of the vote — making her the first senator in U.S. history to win three elections without ever receiving majority support. Expecting Republicans in Alaska to get rid of Murkowski once and for all in 2022, “Swamp” RINOs organized referendums in 2020 that eliminated party primaries and instituted ranked-choice voting. With Democrats again coming to her rescue, Murkowski won re-election with only 43% of the first round vote. In comparison, Republican presidential candidates since 2000 have won somewhere between 55 and 60% of the vote.

Alaska is a ruby-red state that deserves to be represented by a real conservative. Instead, Alaskans have been forced to endure the tenure of the second most left-leaning Republican in the Senate. She was one of only two Republicans to vote with President Obama’s positions over 70% of the time, and she voted with President Biden’s positions 79% of the time! Murkowski supports the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, opposed the overturning of Roe v. Wade, considers “white supremacy” a serious problem, and backs the criminalization of “hate.” She opposed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination but supported Ketanji Brown Jackson’s! She is a Democrat pretending to represent Alaskans as a trans-Republican.

Only Senator Susan Collins of Maine is more of a Democrat presenting as a trans-Republican in the U.S. Senate. This is an absolute shame. Alaska and Maine have some of the most beautiful, rugged wilderness in the country. They are filled with hunters, fishermen, adventurers, and self-sufficient outdoorsmen. When I envision representation for Alaska and Maine, I picture capable people with calluses and windburn — not Cruella de Vil and an unhappy school librarian! In a bad superhero movie, Murkowski and Collins would touch their fists together and say, “Karen powers, activate!” There is no doubt in my mind that in a world populated entirely by Karens complaining to the manager, the trans-Republican senators from Alaska and Maine would rule as co-queens. Real Republicans in both states, however, deserve so much better.

What particularly annoys me about Murkowski, though, is how she portrays herself as an “authentic” Republican bravely standing up to President Trump. Daddy’s nepo-baby has no business being in the Senate. Alaskan Republicans would love to get rid of her. Yet she just won’t go away.

Image: Arctic Circle via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.