Democrats sleepless in Seattle

We've been watching the mayoral election in New York City, i.e. the charming and telegenic socialist who wants to open state grocery stores. Something similar is happening in Minneapolis and perhaps Seattle. Let's check the story from the Pacific Northwest:

Katie Wilson, 43, a former union leader who has pledged to 'Trump-proof' the Democrat-led city in Washington state, holds a narrow lead in her primary showdown with incumbent mayor Bruce Harrell. With the final results of the primary expected to take days to calibrate, Wilson holds 46.21 percent of the vote to Harrell's 44.85 percent. The final two in the race will face each other in November's general election. No other candidate broke five percent. Wilson launched her campaign for Seattle mayor in March, and held her announcement at one of the homelessness-ravaged city's shelters. If elected, she has pledged to fight Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration by refusing federal orders targeting immigrants and demanding the Seattle Police Department not 'assist in arrests for civil immigration violations', her website states. She has also vowed to establish an 'Asylum Seeker Rapid Rehousing voucher program' that would provide migrants with two years of free housing subsidies, and instate a number of climate change policies. Wilson previously called to defund the Seattle Police Department, a policy that has seemingly failed to hurt her candidacy despite Seattle suffering through one of the worst crime waves in the nation in recent years.

Well, the woke talent agency graduated a new one and she is running for mayor of Seattle. Wonder where the next graduate will surface? They all say the same things and look like they shop at Brooks Brothers.

As expected, she wants to "Trump proof" Seattle. I'm not sure what that means, since he was elected president. Maybe she plans to stand in front of the ICE brigade and block their entrance into Seattle. Maybe that's the plan but that idea may get her arrested. Of course, maybe that's what being woke is all about and she will greet the mayors of New York City and Minneapolis at the ICE detention center.

The larger point here is how does the Democrat Party respond to this? She will bring "defund the police" back into the political conversation and that's a nightmare for most Democrats running in competitive elections. At some point, Democrats need to say something more than “she does not speak for me.” After all, her type is finding a lot of support in the party.

Once upon a time, you could distinguish between a Democrat and a head case like this. The pre-Obama party would have probably have disowned her and her pals in New York City and Minneapolis. Can they do that today? I don't think so. This woke brigade is here and the only one smiling is President Trump.

