U.K. cops theaten to arrest street preacher after Muslim militants threaten to stab him

Call it the twilight of the West.

According to this report in the Christian Post:

British police are facing heavy scrutiny after they threatened to arrest a Christian preacher after a group of Muslims heard him preach and threatened to stab him and punch his wife. The incident occurred in Bristol when Pastor Dia Moodley was preaching in the city center. Moodley was talking about the differences between Islam and Christianity and was holding a Quran as he did so. In response, he says a Muslim bystander threatened to stab him, while another tried to punch his wife. Moodley said he was then pinned to the ground by the Muslims who tried to steal his Quran on the grounds that it was their book rather than his.

By that logic, the pastor could have replied that Bristol was his city, not the Muslim bystanders.

The report went on to note:

... when the police appeared, they did nothing to reprimand the Muslims, and the man who made the stabbing threats allegedly continued to threaten him in the presence of the police.

Worse yet, police officers reportedly told Moodley — on two occasions -- that he could be arrested for “public order offences.”

On the positive side, the threatened stabbing of Pastor Moodley and the attempted assault on his wife made the difference between Islam and Christianity quite clear.

This is what happens when speech is policed and crime isn’t.

This is what happens when leftists have power.

This is what’s happening to Europe and Canada…and in several large American cities. And it is both a “moral inversion” (as Melanie Phillips has so aptly termed it) and a logical perversion. It is also a moral perversion and logical inversion.

And so you get British wanker coppers (as Mark Steyn often refers to them) essentially saying things like, “Stop using your torso to assault the Muslim man’s knife!”

In this Depraved New World, fictitious reports like the following are becoming all-too real:

*Police recently arrested a 16-year-old English woman who was resisting her Middle Eastern rapist. The woman unconscionably refused to let the 25-year-old Pakistani serially rape, abuse, and torture her. The would-be rapist, a London resident and devoted husband and family man, said that his intended victim’s actions made him feel “marginalized, unwelcome and unseen.” Representatives of the Starmer government promptly decried the young women’s actions and reached out to the man in support. Several United States Democrats did the same, with at least two of them offering to take the sadly traumatized Pakistani out for dinner and drinks, the latter non-alcoholic of course.

Most Americans -- perhaps especially Christians -- treat others as individuals, no matter their religion, race, or whatever. Whereas Islam teaches its adherents to treat all non-Muslims as “infidels” who must be converted, enslaved, or killed.

For those properly surveying the passing scene, the only question left is this one: will Europe (Old World) and America (New World) wake up in time to stop their respective slides into the twin despotisms/horrors of radical secularism and militant Islam, or will they devolve into chaos, destitution and depravity?

In other words, will the West surrender without a fight … or will there be a Devolutionary War, hopefully a cold one?

Most of Europe seems to be on the very brink, in its 11th hour, whereas the United States under President Trump appears in a bit better shape.

That said, true Marxists and/or radical Islamists are potentially on the verge of becoming mayors of big cities such as New York, Minneapolis, and Seattle.

As Steyn often says, “demography is destiny.”

As I often say, “you get what you tolerate.”

What will happen? Where does this end? I’m not Nostradamus.

I’m not optimistic, either.

For the simple fact that almost all governments are utterly corrupt. And the bigger they are, the more corrupt. There are virtually no historical examples to refute this claim. If the people are to prevail, power must be returned to local governments and entities. The only viable —sustainable, moral, and fruitful — way forward is to eschew globalism and “one world government.” And to return to limited government…of, by, and for the people.

Where have I heard that before?

