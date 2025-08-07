Keir Starmer and the fall of Britain

Britain’s prime minister, Keir Starmer, is a poster child for the adage that friends don’t let friends vote Labor, as shown by his proposal to reward Hamas terrorists by recognizing a Palestinian state. He apparently never heard the principle well known among military officers, which is to never give an order you know will not be obeyed. What does Starmer do when, after he recognizes his terrorist state, Israel responds by annexing Gaza, Judea, and Samaria?

How England Defrauded the Jews, Arabs, and French Combined

Not only Israel, but also Jordan could argue strongly that a new Palestinian state should be carved out of English territory, in Britain itself if none of its remaining colonies is suitable. This could be achieved by Israel giving the “Palestinians” free one-way tickets to London. An incentive for Palestinian emigration to the U.K. is the fact that Britons are not permitted to own weapons for self-defense, which means the males are free to regard British women as “uncovered meat” that they are free to take whenever they want — in contrast to American small towns, where there are more pew-pews than people.

The entire problem in the Middle East springs from the fact that, during the First World War, Britain promised the region to Jews according to the Balfour Declaration, and also to Arabs for their assistance against the Ottoman Empire. The U.K. went even farther by defrauding three parties simultaneously, because the Hussein-McMahon correspondence “was later contradicted by the incompatible terms of the Sykes-Picot Agreement, secretly concluded between Britain and France in May 1916, and Britain’s Balfour Declaration of 1917.” This all took place during the tenure of subsequent Hitler fanboy David Lloyd George, who I suspect every self-respecting Welsh person now wishes were anything but Welsh, just like how Austrians insist that Hitler was a German and vice versa. The British then reneged on the Balfour Declaration by turning the Exodus away from British-controlled Palestine in 1947. If Starmer now wants to talk about a Palestinian state, it is past time for these chickens to come home to roost.

It’s also instructive to take a look at “Jewish Palestine” as defined by the Balfour Declaration. It includes Gaza, Judea, and Samaria. That is, everything “from the river to the sea” belongs rightfully to Israel.

Some More History

Let’s look a bit deeper at England’s conduct during the First World War. What convinced Americans to get into a war that not only Germany and Austria, but also France, Russia, and England were responsible for starting when the 1914 assassination of Archduke Francis Ferdinand spiraled out of control? We need look no farther than England’s anti-German hate propaganda, as backed by sympathizers and shills in the United States. These propagandists falsely accused Germany of “murdering” the passengers of the Lusitania, the same way their successors falsely accuse Israel of murdering civilians.

Nobody denies that a German submarine sank the Lusitania, but the propagandists left out the very inconvenient fact that the ship carried munitions whose sole purpose was to kill German soldiers. These made the ship a legitimate target, and England and its American shills both knew it.

The British also caused unrestricted submarine warfare by concealing guns on supposed civilian ships, which they called Q ships. Some Q ship crewmen even dressed as women and carried dolls that resembled babies, the same way Hamas terrorists often masquerade as noncombatants. When German submariners surfaced to allow the passengers and crew to abandon a ship before they sank it — and the Germans sometimes even told the British where to pick them up — the hidden gunners would open fire and kill the Germans. A submarine that survived this perfidy doubtless reported it, hence the subsequent rules of engagement: “Torpedo first, ask questions later.” Maybe that is why Starmer seems comfortable with Hamas’s playbook.

We can’t really leave out the French, either, noting that Emmanuel Macron also wants to recognize a Palestinian state. Southeastern France seems ideal for Macron’s Palestinian state because, when the Palestinian men have their way with Marianne, the Vichy French will help hold her down the same way they turned Jews and Maquisards (French Resistance) over to Germany during the Second World War and killed more than a thousand British and American service personnel in North Africa. With any luck, though, intelligent French voters will, at the next opportunity, tell Macron what his wife allegedly told him: “Stay away, you loser!”

The bottom line is that Britain is turning itself rapidly into a third-world outhouse by importing migrants who do not share British values and have no intention of adopting British values. If Starmer needs these migrants’ votes, he does not need the votes of decent Britons. Next time, Britons, try voting Conservative while you still have a country and British rather than sharia law.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to being subjected to cancel culture for denouncing Black Lives Matter’s incitement of civil disorder.

Image via Pxhere.