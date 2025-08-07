Gerrymandering is as American as apple pie

Over the past few days, the mainstream media has gone bonkers as Texas seeks to redraw its congressional map. Likewise, Democratic politicians from across the nation are calling the pending redistricting a “threat to democracy.” Some have even it compared it to the Third Reich’s Holocaust!

Obviously, this is way beyond the pale.

For those ignorant about the history of gerrymandering, here is a brief account.

The term goes all the way back to 1812, when Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry signed a bill that redrew the state’s election districts. One of the newly drawn districts, which were expressly created to help the Democrat-Republicans defeat the Federalists, appeared to resemble a salamander.

Thus, on March 26, the Boston Gazette dubbed the practice “gerrymandering.” The term has stuck until this very day.

Since 1812, gerrymandering has become a political mainstay. It has been used by both of our current political parties countless times in nearly all states. It is neither a new nor anti-democratic phenomenon. For better or worse, it is likely here to stay.

In recent decades, several deep blue states, such as my home state of Illinois, have redrawn their districts along super partisan lines, with the hope of maintaining as many Democratic seats in Congress as possible.

Take Illinois, for instance. “Overall, Illinois lost one district after the 2020 census and managed to draw lines that changed the congressional ratio from a Democratic advantage of 13 to 5 to a 14-to-3 Democratic advantage,” reports National Review. “The political-analysis website 538 called the new map ‘the worst gerrymander in the country drawn by Democrats.’”

The same story exists in California, New York, Maryland, and several other Democratic-dominated states. Although some red states have also redrawn their districts along more partisan lines recently, they still fall well behind Democrats when it comes to hard-core gerrymandering.

Typically, districts are redrawn after the census. However, the most recent census was the cause of much controversy, as many blue states fought tooth and nail to have illegal immigrants counted.

Sanctuary states like Illinois and California benefit from counting illegal immigrants, which then increases their seats in the House of Representatives.

To right this wrong, Texas is taking a novel step in redrawing its congressional districts mid-decade.

“Gerrymandering can be done, or drawing lines, can be done on the basis of political makeup, as in Republicans versus Democrats, and there’s nothing illegal about that,” Abbott said on August 4. “All of these districts that are being added are districts that were won by Trump.”

Once again, this is totally legal. What isn’t legal is the response taken by upset Texas Democrats, who fear they will lose political power as a result of this process.

Unsurprisingly, many of these so-called anti-gerrymandering Democrats fled to Illinois in a futile attempt to prevent a quorum. Ironic, isn’t it?

Regardless of Democratic shenanigans and recalcitrance, Abbott has pledged to move forward with the new Texas congressional map. Currently, he is seeking legal action against the 50 Texas Democrats who refuse to attend the state’s Special Session.

Eventually, these members will have to return to the Lone Star State and participate in the democratic process. In the meantime, I say shame on them for making a political spectacle over something that has become part and parcel to the political universe.

By refusing to show up on behalf of their constituents, these Democrats are also delaying much-needed relief funds for the Texans who suffered from the devastating July 4 floods in the state’s hill country.

Most importantly, it must be stated that the Texas Democrats, who portray themselves as freedom fighters and the upholders of democracy, are actually displaying their intransigence and immaturity.

As we’ve seen before in Texas, when Democrats don’t get their way, they flee. That is not courage; it is cowardice.

Chris Talgo (ctalgo@heartland.org) is editorial director at The Heartland Institute.

Image: Public Domain