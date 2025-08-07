I guess Jolanda don’t know much about history

Who knew that we'd be talking so much about the Nazis these days? The Democrats are like the vending machine that pops a "Nazi" talking point every time they have something to criticize about President Trump.

As you may know, Texas state rep. Jolanda Jones rushed to wherever to tell us that the latest map debate was all about the Nazis. I didn't learn in my history class that gerrymandering was started by Hitler. I thought that it was a 19th-century reference to a Massachusetts governor who drew up some interesting lines. It was Governor Elbridge Gerry who drew up a map that resembled a salamander, i.e. gerrymandering. Wonder what PETA thinks about that?

Back to Texas. We are glad that Rep. Jones has taken back her Nazi remarks. This is the story:

Texas state Rep. Jolanda Jones apologized on Tuesday for comparing Democrats fleeing the state over redistricting to the Holocaust. Jones was one of several Texas House Democrats who left the state on Monday to avoid a vote on Republicans' new proposed congressional district map, which would potentially secure five new GOP U.S. House seats in next year's midterm elections. They claim the redistricting will disenfranchise minority voters. Speaking to former CNN host Don Lemon from an "undisclosed location" in New York, Jones emphasized the importance of standing up against such "racist" actions to avoid the same mistakes that led to the Holocaust.

Good news. Hitler is finally returned to the history books and Governor Gerry is getting the credit he deserves.

What upsets Democrats about these new Hispanic majority maps is that they are probably going to elect Hispanic GOP candidates. A lot has changed in South Texas and the Democrats are still living in the past when everything south of San Antonio voted blue.

What do I mean? Well, look at Starr County on the border that voted 57% for President Trump. Why? They probably don't like open borders or men stealing their daughters' trophies. Don't mess with a Hispanic "papi" when you are talking about his "princesa." And don't forget that a lot of those "Hispanos" work in the refineries in that area. They are not fond of killing the oil industry.

So -- Jolanda don’t know much about history or why her party is losing support in Texas.

