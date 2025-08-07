America must slow immigration and force assimilation

If we don’t, we’re going to start looking like Europe, and not in a charming, Old World kind of way.

Europe shows us what awaits us if we don’t get a handle on immigration here. Europe has been changed because of a massive influx of migrants, mainly Islamic and mostly entering illegally, with their associated problems. Based on available data, at least 8-9 million immigrants from Muslim-majority countries arrived in Europe between 2010 and 2025.

But that’s not the end of it, either. At least another 200,000 babies are born to Muslim immigrants each year. (Interestingly, most European countries do not grant birthright citizenship.) Europe is only recently beginning to deal with the effects of rampant, non-assimilated migration. The worst is yet to come.

Europe has traditionally been much more homogenized than the U.S., both socially and ethnically, with a long tradition of regional and pan-European commonality. What was once a highly structured set of interlocking societies is no more, pointing to a rapidly increasing social weakness that should be recognized and addressed going forward.

What happened to Europe is very much what our nation is encountering today, thanks to the open border under President Biden (allowing in between 15-18 million illegal migrants), plus protection for 2.5 million DACA and so-called Dreamer recipients.

Here is the key to why this wave of immigration is so much more dangerous and destructive than it has been in the past. Around the mid-1980s, assimilation began to slow down, both because Democrat-dominated American culture considered it imperialist to require people who came here voluntarily to accept our mores, and because immigrants started to dominate certain geographic areas within host countries. Some of our major cities have huge immigrant populations:

New York City, with approximately 900,000

Dearborn, MI, with over 100,000

Patterson, NJ (known as Little Palestine), with over 30,000

Los Angeles, with about 500,000

Chicago’s population is almost 300,000

These concentrations mean that fewer individuals feel the need to learn English or adapt to American ways and values.

Additionally, after 1965, we saw a change in the composition of who was coming, with a distinct shift away from Judeo-Christian Europe to more people from Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. All have found it much more difficult to assimilate than Europeans due to linguistic and cultural differences. Instead, encouraged by the left, they want to replicate in America the lives they abandoned in their home countries. State and federal welfare programs also meant immigrants could hunker down as foreign enclaves in America.

Assimilation requires four things:

· Immigrants are already mentally predisposed to work hard and have a desire to become a part of American society.

· People must come here for the dream, not the social safety net.

· Immigrants must be willing to relinquish their former loyalties and adopt American customs and language.

· Immigrants must be scrupulously lawful. Breaking into our country is morally and practically disqualifying.

Finally, legal immigration, especially before the 21st century, predominantly consisted of monogamous (not polygamous) family units. Today, young men make up almost two-thirds of illegal immigrants (18-35 years old), while children and unaccompanied minors make up about 13%. That leaves only 35% of illegal immigrants (the bulk of all immigrants) coming in as family units.

Unless Congress acts firmly to control illegal immigration, limit legal immigration, and force assimilation, we are at risk of becoming Europe—and not in a charming Old World kind of way. Instead, we’ll be as broken and broke as Europe is, with a crumbling socialist infrastructure and Sharia looming in the wings.

