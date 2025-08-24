Congressional RINOs do Democrats' bidding

Why are there so many cowardly RINOs in Congress?

There absolutely are. They talk a good game--sort of--but rarely follow through.

Consider Governor Greg Abbott of Texas. He’s not a member of Congress, but several Texas congress critters were spouting the same threats to those errant Dems who fled to grossly gerrymandered states in protest of Texas Republicans’ plan to redistrict in order to add five GOP seats. These arrogant Dems, who know only too well how their own party has used redistricting to defeat Republicans for decades, were playing a very theatrical bit of political theater

The infuriating part is they suffered so few consequences of their little snit.

As the heroic Brian Harrison noted, they should have been arrested and lost their seats but they did not even lose their parking spaces, let alone their seats now that the new map has passed. They’ve been fined but will probably never pay them. It’s all been a show.

These Dems knew what the outcome would be, and Abbot did not disappoint. He had threatened Texas would add as many as ten new GOP seats, but he is a coward: all hat, no cattle. He waved the white flag of surrender. The speaker of the Texas house, Dustin Burrows, has an “R” by his name but does the Democrats’ bidding. The reddest state is under siege by Soros and his billions. Except for Harrison, Texas Republicans are useless as fighters for the cause.

The same spinelessness most infects congressional Republicans. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, for example, is sabotaging Trump’s efforts to confirm his nominees for crucial positions. Trump could recess appoint them but Thune refuses to call a recess. He, as we’ve all known, is a puppet of the odious Mitch McConnell. Trump’s patience with all these weaklings is remarkable; most people, when confronted with such duplicity, would be unable to conceal their anger. Trump is a unique man and an atypical President. He soldiers on despite all the slings and arrows.

Trump has assembled the finest cabinet of any President since Reagan. They are committed to Trump’s “make America great again” agenda and have made great strides in denting the deep state.

Meanwhile, the Soros/Reed Hoffman left are spending billions to recruit and pay protestors to scream and march against anything Trump does. What is hilarious is he has backed Democrats into defending all manner of criminals – rapists, child molesters, murderers and of course lesser thugs that torment law-abiding citizens in all major cities, especially DC, Chicago, NYC and LA. They thrive on the chaos they foment.

The left lobbies in favor of all migrants, no matter how heinous their crimes, let alone what they take in resources that should be spent on citizens. There are Republicans lobbying for another $59 billion for Ukraine! Imagine what that money could do for the inner cities now wracked with crime, especially considering the $200 billion already thrown down that rabbit hole. These so-called Republicans – Tom Cotton, Lisa Murkowski and warmonger Lindsey Graham – are traitors to their party and the nation.

Graphic: X Post

After nearly ten years of criminal lawfare carried out by the left to destroy Trump because he was a certain threat to the Deep State and the millions and billions of dollars they steal from American taxpayers, congressional Republicans are still afraid to rock that deep state boat.

Does anyone care to hazard a guess as to how much of that $200 billion went into the pockets of Ukrainian oligarchs, including Zelensky, and all those members of Congress who take millions from the defense industry? Republicans who support sending more money to Ukraine are flashing neon lights proving their complicity in some old-school kick-back scheme. Ukraine was never going to win this war. Putin is a psycho thug who will likely never fall for a moral cause to end the war. He does not give a damn about the Russian soldiers he is losing by the hundreds of thousands because he always has more.

Ukraine is close to being the most corrupt nation on the planet. The entire enterprise is a lost cause for anyone who chooses to get involved. If only Dems had not stolen the 2020 election; Putin admitted there would not have been an invasion. But then the wholesale degradation of what is now understood as the Deep State – the Clinton, Obama and Biden Administrations – would still be concealed and operating at full tilt.

Despite Trump’s electoral victory, given his astonishing successes, despite the ongoing sabotage by his own party, the country is doing so much better by every measure. Despite RINOs like Thune, the other McConnell tools in the Senate and a whole host of RINOs in the House doing everything they can to derail Trump’s agenda, he is still winning.

Gavin Newsom is making an utter fool of himself trying to troll Trump, but he can’t troll the master of trolling. Newsom is proving, by the hour, what an utter, shallow, inauthentic jerk he is. He has no record to run on for he has destroyed California on every level and yet he seems proud of his dismal record. Do the few California Republicans stand up and fight what can now be called Mamdani-ism? Nope. Maybe one or two but not so anyone notices. The legacy media submarines them, and they do not fight back.

The Republican party has the House and the Senate by an inch, but they are too afraid to use the power they have. They continue to capitulate to Dems as if they are afraid to anger them. In the meantime, Dems continue to play as dirty as they always have and to very imaginatively gerrymander as they always have. What do Republicans do? Nothing. They cower and let the left walk all over them. It’s pathetic. It’s infuriating. Conservative citizens work hard to win, to elect conservatives, only to watch them surrender to the left.

There are some conservatives in Congress true to our cause, but they are too few to make enough of a difference. There are not enough of them to play hardball like the left. They are too polite, too respectful of the Constitution to fight dirty. If only they could remember how hard the Founders fought to bring this nation into existence, they might not be so gutless.