Celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson: If there is a Creator, He is pretty stupid

The headline read: “If We Really Did Have a ‘Creator,’ He Certainly Wouldn’t Have Been Very intelligent.”

Say what?!

The headline -- and story -- were on a site called The Daily Galaxy, of which I know nothing. But the piece and its banner were spawned by a remark Neil deGrasse Tyson made during one of his many public talks/interviews. At one point, Tyson actually stated, “If we had a creator, I’d have to say that the creator is pretty stupid.”

Unlike Neil deGrasse Tyson Himself, of course. I mean, he’s brilliant.

Tyson also magnanimously stated: “I have no problems, if as we probe the origins of things, we bump up into the bearded man. If that shows up … we good to go, O.K.. Not a problem.” (Apparently “the bearded man” is his term for an alleged God/the Creator.)

What a guy! Old Neil is “O.K.” with potentially bumping up into evidence of a supreme being.

Tyson says that is “not a problem!” If a godlike figure actually exists, Tyson has given him His blessing!

But the astrophysicist has often argued in his various public appearances that any evidence of intelligent design is far from convincing.

The Daily Galaxy:

Tyson’s central argument lies in the observation that many features of the human body seem illogical or inefficient. A frequently cited example is the recurrent laryngeal nerve, which takes an unnecessarily long detour from the brain to the voice box by looping around the aorta. This awkward path makes sense only in the context of evolutionary history, where the nerve’s route was shaped by anatomical changes over time. Similarly, Tyson points out that the esophagus and trachea, responsible for transporting food and air respectively, intersect in a way that makes choking a constant risk — a dangerous design flaw in an allegedly perfect system.

In other words, Tyson the scientist would not have made such an obvious blunder.

Tyson also believes the human birth canal is too narrow relative to the size of a baby’s head, which would be a sign of incompetence in an alleged designer. Yet he believes these imperfections are not, in fact, mistakes, but logical outcomes of a non-directed process.

He has stated: “There’s no intelligent design, because if there were, we wouldn’t have to breathe and eat through the same hole in our neck.”

Well, there are actually two “holes,” Neil, a trachea and an esophagus, had you paid closer attention in anatomy class. Science, you know. Can’t be wrong.

So Tyson believes if we really did have a “Creator,” He would have been an idiot. The One who created us—and the universe—all things, was probably not very bright, says the Science Guy/expert. What does this say about Tyson’s intelligence? His ego? Morality? Many of today’s “scientists?” (See also Dr. Fauci.)

Image: Rawpixel // public domain