The Bolton raid; justice, not retribution

Democrats and many Republicans are crying foul over the raid on John Bolton, former National Security Advisor to Donald Trump during his first term. They say these actions are retribution for the nasty things Bolton has said; that he included classified information in his book; and that he is being punished for alienating President Trump:

Graphic: X Post

Federal investigators went to Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Md., at 7 a.m. in an investigation ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, a Trump administration official told The Post. Agents later went to Bolton’s office in downtown DC, but did not enter until a judge signed a warrant for that location late Friday morning. ‘NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission,’ Patel said in a cryptic post to X shortly after the raid began.

Although people are pointing to Bolton’s use of classified information for his book, the reasons identified for the raid are strictly speculation. Another suggestion was made for the probe:

Investigators reopened a dormant probe into Bolton’s alleged use of a private email to send classified national security documents to his wife and daughter from his work desk before his dismissal by Trump in September 2019, according to a senior US official. ‘While Bolton was a national security adviser, he was literally stealing classified information, utilizing his family as a cutout,’ this person charged. The probe was initially opened in 2020, and continued into the Biden administration, which froze the investigation.

People are prepared to criticize Trump for almost anything, but they are barking up the wrong tree. There is much speculation about the raids on Bolton’s home and office, but the facts are not available. It is true that both men disliked each other—hated, might be a more accurate term—but that premise still misses the point:

If there is reasonable cause to think a person has broken a law an investigation is warranted. It doesn’t matter how much they hate each other.

As more and more people are investigated, Trump will probably suffer more attacks. For example, Adam Schiff is being investigated for mortgage fraud. So is Letitia James. So is Lisa Cook of the Federal Reserve Board. Eventually, the DOJ will probably look into Alvin Bragg’s outrageous case against Donald Trump. Are these retribution, too?

It would be difficult to deny that Trump must be getting some satisfaction from these pursuits. Would anyone feel inclined to defend any of these people? Does anyone think they are innocent of the charges or implications of their acts?

Democrats shouting “retribution” don’t surprise me; they are projecting their own retribution against Trump onto Trump. They’d love to see him endure more prosecutions, but it is time, at least for Republicans, to acknowledge that even if you are a Never Trumper, pursuing the truth and justice and the facts is more important than taking revenge.

More than that, these legitimate investigations are putting cracks into the edifice of the Deep State.