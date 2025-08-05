Another year, another season of failed hurricane predictions from the NOAA

NOAA, the “experts,” predicted an “above-normal” hurricane season this year. Of course they predict that every year, and the public has been told for decades that humans and our use of natural resources is the cause of increased activity.

After Hurricane Katrina, the public was told that hurricanes would be more numerous and active than ever. Instead hurricane activity was extremely calm for ten years after Katrina. It was a record low for hurricanes.

Why didn’t Al Gore predict the ten year drought in major hurricanes?

In a humorous statement, the “experts” said a ten-year drought in hurricanes occurs once every 270 years:

It has been a decade since the last major hurricane, Category 3 or higher, has made landfall in the United States. This is the longest period of time for the United States to avoid a major hurricane since reliable records began in 1850. According to a NASA study, a 10-year gap comes along only every 270 years.

How the heck would anyone know that since records had only been kept since 1850?

And this year, as of today, August 5th, no hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic despite the dire predictions. Only four named storms, those with over 35 MPH have occurred. So, we get articles explaining why this has happened by the same “experts” that predicted the active season. The experts say that strong wind shear is “disrupting” the storms they predicted, then also say that wind shear is diminishing. Then they note that if storms still don’t form when the wind shear dies down, moisture and stability would be the cause of the reduced activity. Who knew that stability might reduce the chance of hurricane storms?

What a striking command of the obvious.

Here are some things that haven’t caused severe storms, or an active season this year, and didn’t cause the reduction in activity:

Humans

CO2

A warm summer

The number of gas vehicles on the road

The number of electric vehicles

Solar panels

Wind turbines

Gas grills and lawn mowers

The types of toilets we used

The amount of meat we eat

Cow farts

Summary: The weather (climate) has always been cyclical and natural. Government bureaucrats and green pushers cannot control the climate, no matter how often they claim they can, and no matter how much money they confiscate from the rest of us.

When will the media recognize that they have been scammed and conduct some research instead of just repeating what they are told? The answer to that is probably never, just like the way they are now reporting on how they lied for years about Russian collusion.

