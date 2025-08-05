Sour grapes and 'ugly' leftist women

Driven by hunger, a fox tried to reach some grapes hanging high on the vine but was unable to, although he leaped with all his strength. As he went away, the fox remarked, “Oh, you aren't even ripe yet! I don’t need any sour grapes.” — Phaedrus (1st century AD).

The “fox and the grapes” is one of the oldest fables in Western culture: When we can’t have something, we often devalue the object of our desire to lessen our sense of loss. That fable reminds me of Democrat women, so many of whom have embraced a self-imposed ugliness and hatred for the family. It’s likely that they’ve done so because they live in a world where husbands and family are impossible, Sour, ugly grapes are the only option.

Many of today’s leftist young women aggressively embrace ugliness. There’s evidence of this everywhere. Look at these before-and-after pictures of young women, all of whom are fresh and lovely before they embraced leftism and then became shockingly ugly afterward. Nothing seems to symbolize that more than the nose rings, which make every woman bovine.

Image created using AI.

There’s also the Sidney Sweeney hysteria. Once, young women would have said, “I wish I could look like her.” Now, strikingly, a host of young women, many of whom uglify themselves both through anger and fashion statements, rant against Sweeney’s looks as evidence that American Eagle (founded and run by Jews) is a Nazi company. (See, e.g., here, here, here, and here.) Please note that these are not genetically unattractive women. It’s a choice, not destiny.

And of course, there are the socialists, the ones planning on taking over New York City. Zohran Mamdani is the pretty face. The laboring bees in the Democratic Socialists of America are the ugly picture in the attic. These sad, unattractive people also show leftist women’s abiding hatred for men and children

🚨 The Family Must Go: DSA Panel Pushes Full-Scale Cultural Revolution



“I want to perform abortions at a church before it’s all said and done.”



“The only real difference between marriage and prostitution is the price and the duration of the contract.”



“Sex work and marriage… pic.twitter.com/DbHI2DWX6M — Stu (@thestustustudio) August 2, 2025 🚨 “Zohran is literally attempting to do what conservatives say we want to do, which is provide gender affirming care to anyone who wants it for free. We're gonna fly people in and pay for their hotel rooms.”



That’s Daniel Goulden, a member of NYC DSA’s Steering Committee,… pic.twitter.com/3qPLC3kqKI — Stu (@thestustustudio) August 4, 2025

Why are Democrat women deliberately choosing ugliness and arguing vehemently against ever having a family? Partly, of course, in the circles in which they move, ugliness and hating the family are fashionable.

However, I think there’s also a sour grapes element here: Because they know they cannot get a man, they’re taking ownership of that reality by signaling that they don’t want a man. In other words, it’s not “she’s ugly, therefore no man wants her.” It’s a case of “there are no men for me, so I’ll show that I don’t care by making myself ugly and disavowing family and children.”

But if I’m correct, why are there no men? After all, gender parity is actually pretty close in America, with a roughly 50-50 split.

The answer to the question lies in the culture that leftists have created and in which these women live.

Leftist young women are taught that men are utterly toxic and that babies literally destroy the earth; ergo, they are all undesirable. They’re also told that women, like men, can have the fun of sex without an emotional context. But indoctrination aside, women are still biological creatures. No matter what they’re taught, many still yearn for the emotional attachment of a husband and children, just as that fox desired the grapes.

The certainty that men are evil and worthless means that young women are unpleasant when it comes to relationships. Viewing themselves as the superior being, they treat men with contempt and disrespect. They demand obeisance and reciprocate with...nothing.

Young men, increasingly, are dropping out of the dating scene. Because of the hook-up culture feminists created, men can get sex without the obligation of a relationship, marriage, and children. And unlike women, they don’t require an emotional connection as part of sex. Many young men today, not just the sad “incels” who can’t even attain hook-ups, are perfectly happy with casual sex, pot, and video games.

Moreover, our culture doesn’t encourage men to mature. In movies and TV shows that are popular on the left, superheroes do the work of men, while actual men are played by baby-faced actors whose characters are weak and need a girl boss (not a loving helpmate, but a girl boss) to maintain them. Normal people, incidentally, still like the John Wick and Top Gun movies. However, no matter what they say, women’s lizard brains, the ones that still want children, also want a man, not a boy as their child’s father and their helpmate.

In addition to a learned contempt for men, leftist women increasingly move in gender imbalanced worlds. Colleges and universities are overwhelmingly female. The gender education gap limits women’s romantic choices.

Moreover, given that 18% of college men identified as “not heterosexual” in 2021, that means that, of the already small number of men on campus, many of the remainder don’t like women. It’s reasonable to believe the same imbalance persists as these people graduate into the corporate world.

In other words, when it comes to leftist women, between the mental prison they’ve built for themselves (men are toxic and children are despoilers of the earth), the inevitable consequence of that attitude (men only want to use these women for sex), and the increasingly feminized environments in which they live and work, Democrat women know that they will never get married or have children. At that point, it’s sour grapes all the way, so why not make yourself ugly and burn down the vineyard?