In the West, censorship and two-tier justice

Censorship and injustice are alive and well in what up until now has been considered the civilized world.

According to LifeSiteNews:

A Christian doctor in Australia was found guilty of professional misconduct, not for substandard patient care, but because he had previously shared social media posts critical of abortion, LGBT ideology, and COVID-19 policies. Dr. Jereth Kok was suspended over six years ago and lost his career.

His suspension was recently upheld by something called ‘the Victorian Civil and Administration Tribunal’ (VCAT), which decided that many of his online social media posts over a 12-year period were examples of “misconduct” under the National Law.

Not fond of the mass murder of the unborn? What kind of ‘doctor’ are you? That’s misconduct! Remember the doctors’ creed: “first, do harm!”

Wait, that might not be it. Anyway, I think it is summed up in the Hypocritical Hippocratic Oath, whatever that is.

Question: do we really think the good doctor would have been suspended for lauding Obamacare or criticizing President Trump? Trump’s tariffs? Would he have lost his career if he had used social media to, say, pick a bone with Christians?

In a similar vein, Michael Weitzel, a Trump supporter, was recently made to leave a professional soccer game in St. Louis due to his "Make America Great Again" baseball cap. You see, the venue touts itself as “nonpolitical” and supposedly eschews political messages of any kind. At the time, the stadium was flying gay pride flags.

Would Weitzel -- or anyone else -- have been booted from the stadium for wearing an “I’m with her” tee-shirt? For sporting a “Biden 2024” button? Or even for wearing a hat stating, “Globalize the intifada?” (Perhaps in PRIDE! colors!) Odds are there was a Palestinian flag or two in the crowd, as well.

A two-tier justice system sadly prevails in the U.S. and Australia today. Meaning, there is often no justice for those on the bottom tier: whites, males, heterosexuals, Christians, conservatives. Check all of those boxes? You are obviously a fascist … and proud of it. And probably wear American Eagle jeans. Intersectionality!

Speaking of the so-called ‘justice’ system, federal district court judges continue to rule against the Trump administration’s agenda — and, ironically and hypocritically, in stark defiance of United States Supreme Court orders. This is nothing short of illogical, and lawless, tyranny.

The Founders were deeply concerned about the possibility of judicial tyranny. Thomas Jefferson stated:

The opinion which gives to the judges the right to decide what laws are constitutional and what not, not only for themselves in their own sphere of action, but for the legislative and executive also in their spheres, would make the judiciary a despotic branch.

Jefferson also said:

… judges should be withdrawn from the bench whose erroneous biases are leading to dissolution. It may, indeed, injure them in fame or fortune; but it saves the Republic …

Indeed.

