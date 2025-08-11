Abbott breaks the Democrats again

Governor Greg Abbott has the magic touch. A couple of years ago he started busing illegal immigrants to blue cities. At first, they were welcomed. A week later they were not. The message was that we cannot handle so many people so please keep them in Texas. In other words, we love them but you keep them.

Now, it’s the maps. Well the other side went crazy saying that we have to save democracy. Then the Democrats go on TV and have to explain those maps.

Maybe Governor J.B. Pritzker didn’t expect it, but he finally got the question. I mean the inquiry about that map that looks like someone high on drugs drew it. Or better yet, maybe someone was ordered to draw up a map to screw the GOP out of a few congressional seats.

Here is the story:

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker proudly claimed to be providing sanctuary to the runaway Texans, “’cause we know they’re doing the right thing, we know that they’re following the law.” Pritzker claims to be fighting a valiant battle against “gerrymandering” -- in which district lines are drawn purposely to favor one party or another. It’s is an unfortunate reality in politics, one hated by whichever party is on the losing end. But Illinois is one of the most gerrymandered states in the land, with districts that bob and weave all over the place to guarantee the maximum number of seats that can be controlled by Democrats. In fact, Illinois gets “Fs” across the board from the Princeton University Gerrymandering Project. It’s so bad that even Democratic water-carrying “comedian” Stephen Colbert confronted Pritzer about it on his soon-to-be-canceled late-night show.

So JB got an F on his map, another double F, for hypocrisy and a triple F for claiming to be talking about voting rights.

How about the voting rights of Republicans in Illinois? Maybe he’ll answer that the next time.

As I said before, leave it to Governor Abbott to throw the Dems off their game.

