'Saving democracy' One Republican at a time

In case anyone had any doubt:

WATCH: Texas Rep. Marc Veasey says Democrats in blue states need to focus on redistricting Republicans out.



"I don't want to hear about this bullshit about what y'all's constitution... get to redrawing their(Republicans) asses out."pic.twitter.com/qm70ksPMWi — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) August 9, 2025

And here’s California Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren, with absolutely no shame, confirming that’s exactly where the party is going:

NEW: @mkraju asks @RepZoeLofgren, who's leading the charge to redistrict in California, if Dems are targeting GOP Reps. Ken Calvert, Darrell Issa, Kevin Kiley, David Valadao and Doug LaMalfa. "There's only 9 Republicans in California, so that's a pretty good guess," Lofgren says. pic.twitter.com/HPhmfKbp1G — Inside Politics (@InsidePolitics) August 10, 2025

Just put aside the Texas Republicans, even though their cause is righteous. Put them aside, because even though their cause is just and it is the reason Ms. Lofgren and her fellow travelers are up in arms, we don’t need them to make the point that the gerrymandering is already insanely lopsided!

Fully 25% of California is registered Republican, yet California’s Republican representation is the House stands at 17%; they have 43 Democrats and all of 9 Republicans in the House and Lofgren wants them gone.

Eight blue states have zero Republican representation. Zero. That’s fully 16% of the electorate with no voice on the House side of the Hill!

Here’s each one, the total number of registered Republican voters, and their percentage of the total voters in each state:

NM 408,256 -- 32.24% of the state

NH 352,140 -- 32.04% of the state

CT 501,336 -- 20.88% of the state

DE 195,425 -- 25.65% of the state

VT 95,430 -- 20.00% of the state

RI 108,344 -- 14.45% of the state

HI 109,821 -- 13.64% of the state

MA 423,387 -- 08.37% of the state

That’s 2,194,139 voters with absolutely no voice in the House of Representatives.

How is this in any way “saving democracy”?

“Taxation without representation” launched this country. At least eight states may find themselves ready to hoist boxes into Boston Harbor if this gets much worse -- and the “no-kings” Democrats are once again threatening to make things oh so much worse in America.

What else is new?

Image: AT via Magic Studio