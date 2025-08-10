Pete Buttigieg: Beloved of old, elite whites; hated by blacks

One of the top Democrat candidates for the 2028 presidential election is Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s former Secretary of Transportation. In an aggregate of several polls taken since May, he’s second only to Kamala Harris and, indeed, in two of those polls, especially one by AtlasIntel, he leads the pack by a wide margin. The problem, though, is that blacks don’t like him. As in, they really, really, really don’t like him.

Buttigieg is an interesting man, given that he’s risen politically far beyond his actual accomplishments. In 2019, when he was running for the Democrat nomination, I summed up his resume. Here are just a few of the highlights, which really aren’t that high, but are very leftist:

While in high school, Buttigieg wrote an essay praising Bernie Sanders, the man who refuses to abandon communism despite more than 100 million communism-caused deaths in the 21st century. Buttigieg won a John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum “Profiles in Courage” award for that essay. [anip] Buttigieg’s bachelor’s thesis [at Harvard] was based upon Graham Greene’s The Quiet American, an anti-American novel about the earliest years of the Vietnam War. [snip] Buttigieg received a Rhodes Scholarship in 2004. On the one hand, good for him. It’s a mark of his real intelligence and his being adept at the academic game... On the other hand, keep in mind that, consistent with John O’Sullivan’s law, the Rhodes Scholarship is increasingly a vehicle for promoting Leftist ideology.

Once he got out of academia, Buttigieg’s biggest job was as a consultant at McKinsey & Company for three years in the areas of energy, retail, economic development, and logistics. Because of the company’s non-disclosure policy, we have no idea what he really did.

In 2007, Buttigieg enlisted in the Naval Reserve, and in 2014, he served seven months in Afghanistan. Good for him.

Then, in 2011, Buttigieg became mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a city of slightly over 101,000 people, winning 10,991 votes out of the 14,883 cast. He was reelected in 2015, receiving 8,515 votes.

Regarding South Bend, South Bend is currently the 22nd most dangerous city in the U.S. It wasn’t quite as bad when he became mayor. However, it did have a police corruption scandal (illegally recording telephone calls), so Buttigieg asked the police chief for his resignation. Since this was the city’s first black police chief, blacks became hostile to Buttigieg.

Buttigieg also presided over gentrification. As always, this ended up affecting primarily black neighborhoods, so blacks had another reason for their hostility to him.

In 2015, Buttigieg announced that he was gay. Given that blacks are the group in America least supportive of homosexuality, that probably didn’t endear him to them either.

When Buttigieg became Secretary of Transportation, rather than focusing on improving America’s transportation infrastructure (planes, trains, and automobiles), he announced that he was going to fix America’s “racist” infrastructure. In fact, despite a lot of noise and fund allocations, he actually didn’t fix much. So, blacks, like other Americans who must deal with decaying planes, trains, bridges, and roadways, never got a reason to love him.

What Buttigieg is good at is sounding good. He’s got a mellifluous voice, and orotund phrases roll off his tongue. However, he never actually says anything. In that regard, he’s exactly like Kamala Harris, only without the cackle. Both are perfect examples of the Italian expression “Aria fritta,” or fried air, which they use to describe politicians who speak a lot and say very little.

All of the above explains why, despite his good poll numbers, Buttigieg is making no headway at all with one of the Democrat party’s most important demographics: blacks. An Emerson poll from June revealed that, while Buttigieg had moved up to number one in the ranks of possible Democrat presidential candidates, he had zero (nil, nada, nothing) support from blacks. His base is old, leftist white people—precisely the type of people who would enthusiastically support a deep-voiced, winsome little gay guy who is adept at meaningless platitudes.

A lot can change between now and 2028, but I don’t see blacks growing any fonder of Pete Buttigieg between now and then, and it’s a certainty that the old white leftist vote will not win him the White House.

Image created using AI.