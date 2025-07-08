Why you should own an AR-15...or another one

These are dark days for the ghouls of the gun-grabber lobby. Even though pro-freedom patriots have suffered some setbacks, in the grand scheme of things, we have them in retreat. Given that, we’re here to make the case for why everyone should have an AR-15, especially in celebration of Firearm Freedom Month.

Naturally, the AR-15 and semi-automatic firearms, in general, have been one of the gun-grabbers’ biggest goals, and they made some headway in some states. But even that will work against the left. When there is no appreciable change in crime statistics, they will lose even that argument — unless they lie.

The problem for the left is that even the left-leaning side of the Supreme Court has acknowledged in case law that these venerable rifles are popular and in common use. William Kirk from Washington Gun Law TV noted in a recent video the existence of an opinion that was authored by Justice Elena Kagan with concurring opinions from Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. At the bottom of page 13 and the top of page 14 of the opinion, Justice Kagan refers to semiautomatic rifles as follows:

Mexico here focuses on the manufacturers’ production of “military style” assault weapons, among which it includes AR-15 rifles, AK-47 rifles, and .50 caliber sniper rifles. See supra, at 6; App. to Pet. for Cert. 121a. But those products are both widely legal and bought by many ordinary consumers. (The AR-15 is the most popular rifle in the country. See T.Gross, How the AR-15 Became the Bestselling Rifle in the U. S., NPR [Apr. 20, 2023].)

The gun-grabber ghouls of the left should be reeling from that, given their demonization of what has become colloquially known as “America’s Rifle,” since that was supposed to be the “low-hanging fruit” for the left in attacking the commonsense human right of self-defense.

If the ghouls don’t want you to have something, that’s a very good reason to own several. It’s basic emergency equipment that’s better to have and not need than to need and not have. In recent weeks, there have been a number of videos that make the case. But we thought we would throw out a few reasons to add to the ever-growing list because these firearms are a self-defense requirement that compares to having fire extinguishers or a first aid kit.

It’s America’s Rifle, a gun in common use that everyone should have.

Yes, technically, “AR-15” stands for Armalite and not “assault rifle.” That’s almost a subliminal National Socialist smear, given that the first true assault rifle was the StG 44 Sturmgewehr “storm” or assault rifle. Leftists are always so clever in their almost subliminal damnations and language lies. But we can take it back by simply calling it “America’s Rifle” and “trigger” them in two ways with one term.

The great thing about America’s Rifle is that it’s a small calibre with a relatively low recoil. Its modular construction lets you customize your rifle to your exact specifications, and you can change things around as you please. That can be part of the fun of getting one of these fine freedom tools.

Buying (or building) one or more will set off the gun-grabbing ghouls.

It’s like the old saying: Every time you buy a gun, a leftist loses his mind — and it’s far worse when it comes to this one, which they cannot stand to see in anyone else’s hands. It’s the Donald Trump of inanimate objects.

There’s a reason the AR-15 is called “America’s Rifle,” or the modern-day musket. It’s the commonsense firearm of the people, so why not have one perched proudly in a prominent location in your home? You can leave it unloaded and locked with a trigger guard or similar device to satisfy any local ordinances. Merely having it way up on a wall will keep it away from children in the first place, and it’ll be a great conversation starter in educating some on our commonsense human right of self-defense.

Then, there is the “prepper rule of three,” which should be self-explanatory. If you can, you should have three sets of firearms:

One for everyday use or carry. These are your EDC, or go-to guns for home defense, at the ready and secured to the standards of whatever local draconian ordinances there may be. In the case of an AR-15, this will be the firearm you grab when you hear something go bump in the night. You may want this to be of a shorter length for clearing rooms.

If you can afford it, and if the gun-grabbers aren’t overly oppressive in your area, you should have a second level or set that backs up the first, as in “two is one.” These would not be as accessible as the first set because they are meant to replace what might go “missing.”

Then, it would also be a good idea to have a third, or fourth or fifth, in “deep storage” somewhere, acting as a backstop against loss of these vital tools of freedom. Perhaps it’s not as easily “accessible” as the first two, but that means that no one else can access them.

It’s a way of telling certain factions that no matter what they do, they aren’t going to be able to get all the guns, so there is no point in trying because they will fail.

Lastly, putting more “points on the board” of the number of America’s Rifle that are sold will add that much more to the point that these are in common use, so they cannot be banned. It’s another way of voting that adds to the big L for the gun-grabbing ghouls of the left. Build or buy, and add to their loss, one gun at a time.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Piqsels.