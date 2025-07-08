New York state legislator wants to make killing an animal a ‘murder’ charge that comes with a life sentence

A new item at the New York Post reported yesterday that Ariana Belfort, a resident of Long Island—in cahoots with animal welfare groups as well as state lawmaker Jake Blumencranz, a Republican—is part of a campaign to get a local man charged with murder because his alleged acts led to the death of her two beloved dogs, Jack and Jameson.

Jahana Kia, Belfort’s downstairs neighbor, is currently facing charges of arson, criminal mischief, and animal cruelty—and Belfort wants him indicted with attempted murder too. Here’s this, from the Post report:

‘If someone is capable of murdering an animal, they are certainly capable of murdering a human,’ she said, adding that killing pets is how most serial killers start their murderous tendencies.

First of all, the serial killer indicator is intentionally torturing animals, not having some sort of psychotic break and setting fire to your own home which happens to be attached to someone else’s home, but secondly, you can’t throw people in jail for crimes they haven’t committed.

By definition, “murder” only involves human beings. Here’s the actual entry for “murder,” from the nation’s leading lawbook, Black’s Law Dictionary:

MURDER. The unlawful killing of a human being by another with malice aforethought, either express or implied.

The above definition explains why capital punishment and self-defense cannot be murder (they’re both lawful acts of killing), and it explains why you can’t “murder” an animal, because animals aren’t human beings, no matter how loved they are.

Yet, Belfort’s crusade has drawn the attention of Blumencranz, who plans to introduce the Animal Justice Act, which “would make murdering man’s best friend, or any animal, a Class A felony that could bring with it 25 years to life in prison.”

“Any” animal? What an absolute nightmare of a law. Would farmers be prosecuted if they cull a runt? What happens if they put down livestock with an irreparable injury? Will you face jail time for swatting a fly or mosquito? What about accidentally hitting a squirrel in your car? What about microfauna you don’t even know you’ve “murdered”?

Of course, I’m sounding ridiculous—or am I?

This is what happens when words have no meaning.

When “woman” doesn’t mean adult female, but includes any member of the male sex that decides he wants to wear women’s clothing and gain access to women’s private spaces…we get “murder” charges for dead dogs.

When an abortionist takes serrated and surgically sharp tools to a little person in the womb, extracting tiny arms, little legs, and crushing an obvious baby skull, and that’s not considered murder but reproductive “choice” and “freedom,” we get “murder” charges for dead dogs.

When masked rioters burn a city to the ground, killing innocent people trapped in their businesses, and that’s a “mostly peaceful” display of civil disobedience? We get “murder” charges for dead dogs.

When adults who paw after children, and sometimes use them for sexual gratification aren’t pedophiles but minor-attracted persons, we get “murder” charges for dead dogs.

When a democratic socialist running for mayor of New York City with Indian heritage checks the “Black” box on college admission papers despite not being black at all, and he faces no serious consequences for the egregious lie, we get “murder” charges for dead dogs.

This is also what happens when an entire society begins to lose its collective mind, valuing animals over humans.

Now, Ariana no doubt experienced a tragedy: her two pups perished in a fire, and that of course horrendous and heartbreaking. I have a Yorkie that I just adore, and losing him in those circumstances would be doubly painful—but he’s still just a dog.

Image generated by AI.