Celebrating the firearm freedoms that made independence possible

It should be clear by now that we're fighting an uphill battle against the fear and falsehood tactics of the gun-grabber left.

These were their go-to techniques in defeating legislation that would help protect people's hearing and right a wrong in the arbitrary regulation of barrel lengths.

It didn't seem to matter to this ghoulish lobby that they were lying outright in several instances or that they exploited fear to defeat these measures.

It only matters to them that they maintain their power over the people.

So, consider the case for celebrating our firearm freedoms in July and start reclaiming our rights.

Remember that they want to boycott or even cancel the holiday, so they shouldn't mind if we make it about guns for the whole month, right?

Let's start with the fact that the American Revolution started with a gun confiscation raid by the Redcoats.

Anti-liberty leftists would likely prefer that people forget the reason why the battles of Lexington, Concord, as well as Parker's revenge, that took place on April 19, 1775, were because of firearms and the freedom they conserve:

Facing an impending rebellion, British General Thomas Gage decided to seize weapons and gun powder being stored in Concord, Massachusetts, twenty miles northwest of Boston, to prevent violence. Patriot spies soon got wind of Gage’s plan. Paul Revere and other riders spread the word of the 800 British regulars who were dispatched to Concord. Departing Boston late in the evening of April 18, the King’s troops marched into the small town of Lexington around 5:00 am to find, facing them, a militia company of more 70 men led by Captain John Parker. When the vanguard of the British force rushed forward upon the town green, Captain Parker immediately ordered his company to disperse. At some point a shot rang out-- historians still debate who fired the shot. The nervous British soldiers fired a volley, killing seven and mortally wounding one of the retreating militiamen. The British column moved on towards Concord, leaving the dead, wounded, and dying in their wake. Parker and his men would have revenge later that afternoon.

After “the shot heard round the world” in Concord the British troops retreated to Boston, which devolved into a rout as thousands of patriots descended on the area:

As the British were attacked from all sides by swarms of angry Minutemen along what is now known as Battle Road. When they reached Lexington, John Parker and his men had their revenge, firing on the British regulars from behind cover. For the next 12 miles, the British were continually ambushed by Minutemen shooting from behind trees, rock walls, and buildings.

The revolution was sparked by firearm freedom, and these were essential in the attainment of independence. It's vitally important to remember that firearms made independence and the 4th of July possible in the first place, as well as keeping us independent and free.

Firearms are the backbone of the Bill of Rights; they put the steel in a document that could easily end up being ignored. This is why it's incessantly attacked on every level of government by the left.

Strangely enough, they don't even know of this constant assault on freedom. For example, a leftist recently posted a short video, with full-on TDS and talking of some of the rights she thought were being threatened, when she then blurted out something on what if they 'started' coming after the Second Amendment.

This is quite typical of the left, and it shows they are almost completely out of touch, because if you're in any way familiar with trying to conserve our firearm freedoms, the fact is that the left is always engaged in an all-out onslaught against the Second Amendment on a local, state and formally federal level.

Showing that the left knows that our firearm freedoms are the backbone of the Bill of Rights. They know that if these were gone as in other nations, the Bill of Rights would be nothing but flowery words on old parchment, and they would ignore them as they do elsewhere.

Therefore, it's time that we start pushing back on the culture and the fear tactics, and the lies of the left to maintain and advance our freedoms.

Thus, the point of celebrating our Firearm freedoms in July.

Note that this started as 'gun pride month' but we're way beyond that now.

Why July? Well, that should be obvious in that we would not have Independence Day without firearms. And if the left can lay claim to whole swaths of the calendar, as well as the alphabet, why can't we have a month celebrating our basic freedoms?

We're also making a point of using the term firearm freedoms instead of gun rights because the latter has been demonized to the point that some almost imply that inanimate objects can work and fire themselves.

The good news this year is that the left has 'promised' to 'stay silent.'

The People's Union USA, led by John Schwarz, urges Americans to "stay home, stay silent and gather only with loved ones" on July 4th, a federal holiday that commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The day is a celebration of U.S. independence, marked by fireworks shows, picnics, concerts, parades and barbecues, but Schwarz contends the actions by the current administration are contrary to what freedom Americans have.

So, why not celebrate the day and the month for that matter with the freedom tools that made it all possible, the tools that the left would love to confiscate if they could. We can make some noise and recognize why we have them, hopefully while the left stays silent about it.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: New York Public Library, via Picryl // public domain